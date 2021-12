Persona 4 Golden may be releasing on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in the future, judging from a recent discovery. As spotted by @ScrambledFaz, the Persona 4 Arena Ultimax official website has an alternate version that can be accessed by adding /v2 to its address that shows a Midnight Channel Collection - Deluxe Edition among the pre-order options, which includes both P4 Golden and P4 Arena Ultimax, as shown on Steam. As such, it's extremely likely that the fourth entry in the popular series by Atlus will indeed release in the future on both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO