Public Health

No Country Can Boost Its Way Out of the Pandemic

By editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization (WHO) Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) has issued interim guidance on booster doses, expressing concern that mass programs for countries that can afford them, will exacerbate vaccine inequity. “No country can boost its way out of the pandemic,” said WHO chief Tedros...

The WHO Warns That COVID Vaccine Booster Programs Could Prolong the Pandemic

A lot of people are optimistic about the blanket COVID vaccine booster programs, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again there to raise an important problem. The Government agency doesn’t criticize the vaccination boosting itself, but the fact that there’s a significant difference between how many people are getting vaccinated in some countries, compared to other parts of the world.
Best And Worst Countries In Preparedness For Next Pandemic

Although we are told by Dame Sarah Gregory on TV, and in her book ‘Vaxxers’, that we should prepare for the next pandemic now, we are only 7th in the list of prepared countries according to the 2021 Global Health Security Index. The index is a joint project...
UN chief: ‘We cannot defeat a pandemic in an uncoordinated way’

Arguing that the world “cannot defeat a pandemic in an uncoordinated way”, the UN Secretary-General said on Thursday that countries “must take concrete action in the coming days” to vaccinate 40 per cent of the world’s population by the end of the year. Speaking to...
Can wildlife predict the next pandemic?

When people think about how the pandemic started, reports of the virus spreading in a Wuhan wet market may come to mind, but these interactions with wildlife are also common in the U.S. National Health Reporter Erin Billups takes a look at the need for greater virus surveillance. The origins...
WHO tells wealthy nations ‘you can’t boost your way out of the pandemic’ and accuses them of worsening vaccine inequality – as Nigeria INCINERATES a million doses that had been donated to them

The World Health Organisation has told wealthy countries they 'cannot boost their way out of the pandemic' and accused them of worsening vaccine inequality. Meanwhile, Nigeria said today it had incinerated more than a million doses of Covid vaccine that had been donated by developed countries several months ago and had since passed their expiry dates.
The country’s mental health crisis: A pandemic within the pandemic

Picture this: You are a junior in high school. During the social isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, your mood progressively worsened. In addition to feeling down most of the time, you found it difficult to sleep and concentrate on schoolwork. You had to push yourself to do things, and your appetite diminished. Then you thought about jumping in front of a car and killing yourself. That is when you finally told your parents, who, frantic and worried, brought you to the nearest hospital emergency room. You are told you are suffering from a major depressive episode and need to be hospitalized for a few days to receive treatment. But there are no beds in the system, and you need to stay in the ER until one is found. That takes four days. You are then discharged from the facility after 10 days, the typical length of stay, with the plan to receive outpatient care. But you cannot find an available psychiatrist or a psychologist. And most of them do not take any insurance.
Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
Covid omicron spread hasn't stopped domestic travel. Yet some foreigners are banned.

The raging Covid storm, whose toll may exponentially worsen as the ultracontagious omicron variant fully takes hold in the coming weeks, has seemed to do little to scuttle holiday travel plans. As of last week, AAA still expected 109 million Americans to travel between Thursday and the Sunday after New Year’s, a figure that is more than 90 percent of the prepandemic levels recorded in 2019.
Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
Where in the US is the Omicron variant and how quickly is it spreading?

It’s been only a month since South Africa first reported the discovery of the Omicron variant of coronavirus to the World Health Organisation (WHO) but the new strain has already had a huge impact around the world.The latest form of the disease, which is still being studied by scientists, has prompted travel bans, calls for renewed mask mandates and efforts from public health authorities in more than 89 countries where it has been detected to try and stop the variant from spreading further.The first US case of Omicron was announced on 1 December, from an individual who had travelled...
Britain must find a new way out of its Covid doom loop

Britain is caught in a Covid doom loop, the pattern of which is becoming depressingly familiar. A new variant of the virus appears. It spreads rapidly. Restrictions are imposed to slow transmission rates and to take pressure off the NHS, but the economy suffers. Case numbers eventually fall and life gets back to something like normal. For a while, anyway.
South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
COVID-19 vaccine card now mandatory for all public places in Sri Lanka

Since Sri Lanka’s first COVID-19 patient was detected in March 2020, the country has recorded nearly 580,000 confirmed cases and more than 14,000 deaths from the virus. Sri Lanka’s Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga announced that starting from January 1, COVID-19 vaccination certificate will be mandatory for entry to all public places in the country.
