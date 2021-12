People across the United States locked down by the pandemic needed space to lock their extra things away, boosting self-storage properties to the top of the market. Self-storage shares on the FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index have returned more than 85 percent between price gains and dividend payments since Feb. 21, 2020, according to the Wall Street Journal. This figure greatly outpaces the broader REIT index, which returned only 18 percent in the same period.

