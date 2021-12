The Treasury has announced £1 billion of financial support for hospitality and leisure firms affected by the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in recent weeks.Businesses have urged Chancellor Rishi Sunak for financial support after witnessing mass cancellations and dwindling footfall.Hospitality trade bosses have said that many firms have seen takings in December, typically the busiest month for the sector, cut by about half.Mr Sunak has now announced a number of potential schemes for firms in need of extra funding to keep their operations afloat.He has also highlighted some remaining support measures and schemes which have been in place...

