ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Funds available for kids who miss meals due to COVID

By Contributed Minnesota Department of Human Services
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
 4 days ago

Minnesota families who rely on free and reduced-price school lunch programs will soon get extra help to cover food costs when COVID-19 keeps their children home from school. By early January, a first round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer food benefits will go to small number of families whose children attend...

www.isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Parents and teachers react to Glenn Youngkin's call to lift school mask mandate

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Monday, incoming Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he opposes mask mandates in schools despite rising COVID-19 cases. "I believe children need to be in the classroom five days a week,” Youngkin said. “And I also believe we can in fact balance the needs of our children with the health and safety of our children. And I don’t believe that mandating masks in school is the right way."
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
knsiradio.com

Funeral Expense Help Available for Families Who Lose a Loved One to COVID-19

(KNSI) — Families who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 can apply for funeral benefits through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA’s COVID Funeral Assistance website will pay up to $9000 for funeral expenses. To qualify, the person must have died on American soil; applicants must prove the loved one died after January 20th, 2020, with COVID-19 as the likely cause of death. So far, Minnesota applicants have received more than $13 million in aid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
wkzo.com

WMU announces fines for students who miss COVID testing

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Students who are unvaccinated and miss required COVID-19 testing may face fines at Western Michigan University (WMU), according to an announcement Tuesday. University officials say current vaccination rates stand at the following figures:. Employees – 88.5%. Students – 78.6%. Overall – 80.2%...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health And Safety#School Lunch#Federal Funding#Nutrition#P Ebt#Human Services
verywellfamily.com

How to Support Kids in School Who Develop Long-Haul COVID

Long-haul COVID-19 can impact kids physically, mentally, emotionally, and academically. Schools can accommodate these children with flexible class times, more time to complete assignments, and the ability to view classes and lectures virtually. Parents can advocate for their children to have the support that they need, and work with schools...
KIDS
cwbradio.com

Extra Food Benefits for Kids Who Missed School

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin families whose kids missed free lunches when schools were closed are getting some extra food benefits. Wisconsin health officials plan to make-up for what was missed because of the coronavirus. Families will get just over seven-dollars a-child for every day of missed meals. The money is coming from the federal government.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Distance Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AOL Corp

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

CDC Cuts Recommended Isolation Period For COVID-Positive People In Half

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shortening the recommended isolation period for COVID-positive people. In its guidance update, the CDC now recommends a quarantine period of five days, down from 10, if asymptomatic and followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others. The CDC also said it was loosening its guidance for quarantining after a COVID-19 exposure for unvaccinated Americans or those eligible for a booster who have not yet received their additional shot. It now recommends a five-day quarantine followed by five days of strict mask-wearing. However, the CDC said if quarantine “is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To Class

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost. “These measures are subject to change, depending on evolving COVID-19 conditions. Decisions about potential additional measures in advance of the spring semester will be made in early January,” they wrote. Normal campus operations will continue throughout January, and staff members are expected to maintain their work schedules. Flexible work arrangements, including telework, may be implemented and some classes will be online to reduce the number of people on campus, according to the email. They also asked all students, staff and faculty to get their booster shot.    
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland officials add more than 5,000 COVID cases to state tally after Christmas weekend

Maryland health officials added 5,376 cases of the coronavirus to the state’s tally Monday, immediately following a dayslong cutback in testing for the Christmas holiday. The latest numbers also show a jump in the state’s testing positivity rate, to more than 16%, and in COVID-19 hospitalizations, to 1,714, an increase of 130 patients from the day before. More people are hospitalized with ...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy