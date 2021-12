LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former high school principal who taught English and Spanish and once ran as a Democrat for state Legislature is Nevada’s new lieutenant governor. Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday swore in Lisa Cano Burkhead, the daughter of immigrants from South America, who then fielded reporters’ questions in two languages and said she intends to run to retain her position next year in what is expected to be a hard-fought midterm election in a battleground state.

NEVADA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO