ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

SKorea ex-President Park, jailed for corruption, is pardoned

wgnradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Friday he will pardon his chief conservative rival and predecessor, Park Geun-hye, who is serving a lengthy prison term for bribery and other crimes. Moon’s liberal government said the pardon is meant to promote national unity in...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

North Korea, China, and U.S. have agreed 'in principle' to end Korean War, South Korean president says

North and South Korea, the U.S., and China have agreed "in principle" to formally end the Korean War, which effectively concluded with an armistice in 1953, but "we are not able to sit down for a discussion or negotiation on the declarations" due to North Korea's demands, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday during a visit to Australia. "We hope that talks will be initiated."
WORLD
UPI News

North Korea hides public executions from world scrutiny, report says

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has tried to conceal public executions from international attention, while brutally cracking down on smuggled South Korean media, a human rights group said Wednesday. A report by Seoul-based Transitional Justice Working Group was based on interviews of nearly 700...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

S.Korea's Moon Pardons Disgraced Park Amid Tight Presidential Race

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's President Moon Jae-in granted a pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who was in prison after being convicted of corruption, the justice ministry said on Friday, amid a tight presidential race. Park, 69, became South Korea's first democratically elected leader to be thrown out of office...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Beast

South Korea Pardons Disgraced, Impeached, Imprisoned Ex-President

The South Korean Justice Ministry said Friday that President Moon Jae-in has granted a pardon to former president Park Geun-hye, and will release her from prison on the last day of the year. Park, 69, is South Korea’s first democratically elected leader to be pushed out of office. She has served four years and nine months of a 20-year prison term on graft charges after a corruption scandal rocked her presidency, leading to her 2017 impeachment and ouster from office. Her release was ordered to promote “reconciliation” and to “consolidate national power to help overcome the national crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the Justice Ministry said in a statement. Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said in a briefing that the government had chosen to pardon Park “to overcome unfortunate past history, realize people’s unity and provide a chance to take a new step forward to the future.” The decision comes as supporters of the opposition faction, the People Power Party, have been increasingly calling for Park’s pardon ahead of the country's presidential election in March.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Park Geun Hye
Person
Moon Jae In
newschain

South Korea to pardon imprisoned ex-leader Park Geun-hye

South Korea will grant a special pardon to former president Park Geun-hye, who is serving a lengthy prison term for bribery and other crimes. The Justice Ministry said in a statement Park’s pardon is aimed at overcoming national divisions and promoting unity in the face of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
POLITICS
The Independent

North Korea’s private sector overtakes state for first time under Kim Jong-un

In a first under Kim Jong-un’s regime, North Korea’s private sector has outraced the state-run industry in more than 10 years to rank as the top economic performer, signaling an indication of a positive trend in the financially-drained Korean country.The private sector’s activity soared by about 28 per cent from a decade ago and now constitutes 38 per cent of North Korea’s economy, according to a report by South Korea’s Unification Ministry on Thursday.The report detailed the changes introduced by Mr Kim on the political, economic and social fronts, confirming that the country has expanded its military muscle. But it...
ECONOMY
Washington Times

North Korea more isolated and unpredictable

During his 10 years of authoritarian rule in North Korea, its leader, Kim Jong-un, failed to accomplish his two primary objectives: normalization of relations with the U.S. and acceptance of North Korea as a nuclear weapons state. When Mr. Kim took over from his father, Kim Jong-il, who died of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#North Korea#Ap#South Korean#The Justice Ministry
BBC

Kim Jong-un: N Korean defectors reflect on last decade

It's 10 years since an untested 27-year-old took power in North Korea and in that time few world leaders have generated as many headlines. But what has it been like living under Kim Jong-un? The sound of wailing filled the streets of Pyongyang. Students in their school uniforms fell to...
WORLD
The Independent

Cambodia’s ruling party endorses PM Hun Sen’s son as future leader

Cambodia’s ruling party has endorsed the current prime minister’s son as the future leader of the country.The central committee of the Cambodia People’s Party (CPP), which has ruled the southeast country for a long time, unanimously voted to endorse 69-year-old Hun Sen’s eldest son 44-year-old Hun Manet as the “future prime minister” of the country.Hun Sen has been in power for almost 37 years in Cambodia and is one of the world’s longest serving leaders.Hun Sen had, earlier this month, defended dynastic politics and endorsed his son as the future leader of the country.“I announce today that I support my...
POLITICS
wgnradio.com

Putin blames West for tensions, demands security guarantees

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian president on Tuesday reiterated his demand for guarantees from the U.S. and its allies that NATO will not expand eastwards, blaming the West for “tensions that are building up in Europe.”. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at a meeting with Russia’s top military...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Vatican defends finance trial, says rights being respected

Lawyers for defendants in a big Vatican financial trial asked the Holy See newspaper on Friday to correct the record after it ran a front-page editorial this week largely defending the investigation and insisting that the rights of the defense were being respected.The letter to L’Osservatore Romano editor Andrea Monda was signed by eight defense attorneys and follows a Dec. 20 editorial penned by the Holy See’s editorial director, Andrea Tornielli.The trial concerns the Holy See’s 350 million euro (nearly $400 million) investment in a London property deal but has expanded to include other alleged financial crimes. Vatican prosecutors...
POLITICS
Reuters

Indian court urges delay in state elections as Omicron spreads

NEW DELHI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - An Indian court urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to suspend political rallies and election campaigns in poll-bound states amid the rising number of Omicron cases, a variant of COVID-19. Judges of the Allahabad High Court in the country’s most populous Uttar Pradesh (UP) state said on Thursday the number of people infected with Omicron is on the rise and could result in a third wave of the coronavirus.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
editorials24.com

Inside El Chapo’s wife’s harsh, prison-bound life

When Emma Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, El Chapo’s wife begged a federal court judge to consider her 10-year-old twin daughters with the imprisoned drug-cartel leader. “They are already growing up without the presence of one of their parents,” the 32-year-old brunette told Rudoph Contreras,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy