FI School Virtual Winter Concert

The Mid-Prairie High School band department is soaring into the holiday season with their winter concert on Monday. The concert will feature a performance from the jazz band, saxophone ensemble and concert band with Christmas carols and pieces from the Count Basie Orchestra, Benny Golson and Karl King. Looking back on last year’s performance and the impacts from COVID-19, instrumental music teacher David Kunz expresses his joy to be able to perform in front of a full audience for this year’s winter concert, “It’s so much more exciting, so much more enjoyable, so much more satisfying to play for an audience. It’s just great to have audiences live and do a performance live. It’s why we’re musicians, we want to perform.”
