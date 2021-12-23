FI School Virtual Winter Concert

Valley Stream Central High School students in their Creative Writing and AP Art classes were treated to a virtual author visit from Amanda Gorman and Loren Long earlier this year. Amanda Gorman is an acclaimed poet and activist who was first to be named National Youth Poet Laureate, taking the national stage to deliver her poem at the 2021 presidential inauguration. Loren Long is a New York Times bestselling illustrator and children’s book author. At the event, students were able to listen to Gorman and Long discuss their new lyrical picture book, Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, which celebrates how anything is possible when voices are joined together and when change is embraced and celebrated. Students were not only treated to a live reading from Gorman, but they also got an inside look into Long’s illustration process and listened as the authors discussed their artistic and writing journey.

