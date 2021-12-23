ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

FI School Virtual Winter Concert

fishersisland.net
 3 days ago

The virtual winter concert will be available on YouTube Wednesday, December 23 starting at 5:00 PM. Because of our school-wide pivot to remote...

fishersisland.net

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Powell Chronicle

PUSD students perform winter choir concert

The Page Middle School and High School choirs joined the Navajo Language and Culture classes 3 and 4 in presenting Christmas and Winter Songs last Thursday. Mikayla Forbes and Carlos Begay directed the programs at the CAB auditorium. Dawnell Robertson accompanied the singers on a grand piano. The program started...
PAGE, AZ
Star-Herald

Hemingford Elementary Winter Concert

“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to have a music program so it’s good to have you all back in here again,” said Hemingford Elementary Principal Eric Arneson. Excited parents, grandparents, and family members filled the big gym at Hemingford Public School on Monday evening to watch the 2021 Winter Concert presented by students from Kindergarten through 6th grade.
HEMINGFORD, NE
Daily Advocate

Decolores Montessori School Performs “Home for the Holidays” Concert

GREENVILLE — Decolores Montessori School Performs “Home for the Holidays” Concert and Senior Recognition. On Dec. 11, Decolores Montessori School performed a “Home for the Holidays” concert at the St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville. The school also recognized the 2022 graduating senior Decolores alumni.
GREENVILLE, OH
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie Band Warmed Up for Winter Concert

The Mid-Prairie High School band department is soaring into the holiday season with their winter concert on Monday. The concert will feature a performance from the jazz band, saxophone ensemble and concert band with Christmas carols and pieces from the Count Basie Orchestra, Benny Golson and Karl King. Looking back on last year’s performance and the impacts from COVID-19, instrumental music teacher David Kunz expresses his joy to be able to perform in front of a full audience for this year’s winter concert, “It’s so much more exciting, so much more enjoyable, so much more satisfying to play for an audience. It’s just great to have audiences live and do a performance live. It’s why we’re musicians, we want to perform.”
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Fi School Virtual
phillyfunguide.com

Virtual Winter Wassail Workshop with Lynn Noel

Wes-hael! A virtual feast of Ancient and Victorian song and custom for midwinter merriment! Be hale and hearty in good company. Complement your family traditions to drive the cold winter away and hail the returning light. This festive workshop is rich with midwinter customs for wassailing your neighbors, the punch bowl, the Yule log, birds, beasts, and the company with fun, fire, and foolery.
RECIPES
operawire.com

Bloomingdale School of Music to Stream Holiday Concert

Bloomingdale School of Music has announced that it will be streaming its annual holiday concert, set for Dec. 17, 2022. The showcase, which is sold out, can be viewed via the organization’s official website. The performance will be dedicated to Tim McCullough, the Resident Teaching Artist who passed away...
EDUCATION
pbshawaii.org

A St. Thomas Christmas Concert Winter Tradition

Enjoy this winter tradition for the entire University of St. Thomas community, which celebrates the Advent and Christmas season by drawing from both the familiar traditional carols and innovative contemporary selections. A co-production with the University of St. Thomas.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Clayton News Daily

Two Clayton middle schools move to virtual learning

JONESBORO — Clayton County schools announced Wednesday two middle schools will pivot to virtual learning due to the number of staff having to quarantine. Those attending Adamson Middle and Pointe South Middle will attend school virtually starting Thursday, Dec. 16 and return to in person learning on Jan. 5.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
thesagonline.com

Winter Concert’s variety outperforms organizational issues

Every orchestra, band and chorus in the school performed in the Winter Concert on Dec. 17, which, as Orchestra Director Nina Bishop told the audience, was the first of its kind since 2019. But calling this the “Winter Concert” may be a bit misleading, though; it was three concerts in one: orchestra, band and chorus.
BROOKLINE, MA
tompkinsweekly.com

Newfield schools cancel holiday concerts

Newfield Central School District canceled this year’s middle and high school holiday concerts due to safety concerns in the face of the drastic increase in COVID-19 cases in Tompkins County. Sharon Powell and Adam Tarpey, who are the band and chorus directors, respectively, for Newfield’s middle and high schools,...
NEWFIELD, NY
doorcountydailynews.com

High school holiday concerts back again

After many virtual or canceled concerts from our local high schools, they are back to bring festive cheer to the community. Many area schools have their holiday concerts for both band and choir scheduled right around the corner. The Luxemburg-Casco high school has its band concert scheduled for December 13th and its choir concert scheduled for December 20th. The Kewaunee High School has its band and choir concert planned for the evening of December 19th. The Kewaunee High School choir director Heather Roberts details what she had to do as a director to prepare the students, and lists what they will be performing.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
theperrynews.com

Perry man performs in DMACC winter choral concert

DMACC student Martin Paulin of Perry sang “O Holy Night” during Friday’s DMACC Ankeny Campus Winter Choral Concert. The performance by the DMACC Concert Choir and Chamber Ensembles was followed by a free reception for all attendees at the Iowa Culinary Institute.
PERRY, IA
Herald Community Newspapers

Central High School hosts virtual author event

Valley Stream Central High School students in their Creative Writing and AP Art classes were treated to a virtual author visit from Amanda Gorman and Loren Long earlier this year. Amanda Gorman is an acclaimed poet and activist who was first to be named National Youth Poet Laureate, taking the national stage to deliver her poem at the 2021 presidential inauguration. Loren Long is a New York Times bestselling illustrator and children’s book author. At the event, students were able to listen to Gorman and Long discuss their new lyrical picture book, Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, which celebrates how anything is possible when voices are joined together and when change is embraced and celebrated. Students were not only treated to a live reading from Gorman, but they also got an inside look into Long’s illustration process and listened as the authors discussed their artistic and writing journey.
CENTRAL HIGH, OK
Digital Collegian

The State Theatre to host 'On A Winter’s Night' concert

The State Theatre announced it will host the 25th anniversary concert of “On A Winter’s Night” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2022. Folk singer Lucy Kaplansky, singer-songwriter Patty Larkin, folk singer-songwriter John Gorka and folk rock singer-songwriter Cliff Eberhardt collaborated in 1994 to produce the album “On A Winter’s Night” and continued to tour together for several years, releasing dozens of recordings along the way.
PERFORMING ARTS
webcenterfairbanks.com

UAF Music Department holds virtual holiday concert

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) Music Department is putting on a virtual Jolly Jamboree concert on Thursday, December 23. Jaunelle Celaire, Chair of the department said, “It’s nice that we can have a concert that features all of our disciplines, ensembles, [and] faculty.”
FAIRBANKS, AK
springfield.edu

Springfield College Holiday Winter Concert 2021

The Springfield College Department of Music hosted its annual Winter Concert on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the Harold C. Smith Presentation Room, Stitzer Welcome Center in Judd Gymnasium, as part of the William Simpson Fine Arts Series. The campus community joined members of the Springfield College Band, SC Singers, and...
MUSIC
Lake County News

Darrin to be featured soloist at the LCSA Christmas Virtual Concert

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Jude Darrin is once again a featured vocalist in the LCSA Christmas Concert. The concert premieres at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24, on the Soper Reese Theatre YouTube Channel. More information is available here. The Nashville native spent her early years in an orphanage...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
businesspress.vegas

Las Vegas designer decks the halls of celebrity homes

Christopher Todd’s luxurious holiday designs evoke a sense of childhood wonder. “There is nothing better than the look and smell of Christmas,” Todd said. “It makes you feel good.”. Todd, owner and principal designer of Christopher Todd Designs, travels around the country designing and installing magical Christmas...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy