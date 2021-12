One of my favorite Christmas traditions is going to my grandma and grandpas house the weekend before Christmas. Everybody comes, there are so many presents. We always have a wrapping paper fight after opening presents. Once, I got a llama pillow that I now can not sleep without. One of my memories is when I got a huge stuffed animal, my sister, step-sister, and little brother got one too. I got a lamb, my sister got a horse, my step-sister got a pig, and my little brother got a cow.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO