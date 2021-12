Globally, more than 6,000 flights were canceled on Christmas Eve, Christmas, and the day after Christmas, according to CNN. On Monday, according to Flight Aware, 3,260 flights were canceled around the world, with just over 1,400 being within, into, or out of the United States. And the cancelations and delays don't seem to be slowing down: At the time of writing, 2,741 flights were already canceled Tuesday, per FlightAware, with an estimated 928 cancelations on Wednesday.

