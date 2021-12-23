Injuries and inconsistency: The case against signing Carlos Correa

With the Chicago Cubs‘ presumed willingness to easily exceed the $30 million AAV threshold on Carlos Correa, it is important to keep an open mind regarding how aggressive Jed Hoyer and Tom Ricketts are being this winter. Though the Cubs have yet to land the huge fish outside of perhaps Marcus Stroman, the thought is the team is at least open to making a big-dollar signing.
The Astros are coming off their third pennant in the past five years, but they came up a couple of games shy of a World Series title. As they set their sights on returning to the Fall Classic in 2022, they’ve retained their skipper and a future Hall of Fame starter. Looming over the entire winter, though: the potential departure of their franchise shortstop.
When the Chicago Cubs went out and signed Jon Lester prior to the 2015 season, everything changed. The expectations immediately shifted and the lengthy rebuild met its unofficial end in one move. Now, after jettisoning several of the final pieces of the core that played alongside Lester this summer, Chicago...
The Los Angeles Angels have plenty of work to do this offseason in their quest to return to the playoffs. They already began to make progress before the lockout, actually addressing their rotation and bullpen. However, there are still questions in the lineup despite the money that has been spent on hitters.
Are the Red Sox a fit for one of the top free-agent shortstops?. The market for the top remaining free-agent shortstops will heat up as soon as the lockout is lifted but the interest from the Boston Red Sox is expected to be lukewarm. ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle used a tiered...
