NFL Week 16 TNF open game thread

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Earlier this week, Texas A&M announced it wouldn’t be participating in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest. Thankfully, the Aggies announced the news with enough time for the Gator Bowl to find a replacement. Rutgers stepped up and will now participate in the bowl game instead. Unfortunately, the same...
There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints received some tough news about their quarterback situation. The team placed starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That leaves former Notre Dame star quarterback Ian Book as the likely starter. With two quarterbacks gone, the Saints...
John Johnson III is watching his Cleveland Browns from home because of COVID-19 protocols. But that’s not stopping him from chiming in on Cleveland’s Christmas game against the Green Bay Packers. After Baker Mayfield threw his second interception of the first half on Saturday, Johnson took to Twitter...
The Green Bay Packers edged out the Cleveland Browns in what turned out to be an entertaining Christmas Day matchup between these two sides. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were able to hold off the Browns, 24-22, and it was thanks in large part to Baker Mayfield’s poor performance on the evening.
The Buffalo Bills were in Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots in Week 16. The Bills took a 17-7 lead in the second qaurter as Stefon Diggs scored on a touchdown pass from Josh Allen. To celebrate Diggs ran over to the crowd, singled out a few Patriots fans by pointing and saying, "you, you, you, you," and then yelled "shut the f--k up!" (Or see update below.)
The Minnesota Vikings’ playoff odds were dealt a major blow with their home loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, which quarterback Kirk Cousins sees was a “difficult” defeat. The Vikings had their fair share of ups and downs over the course of the contest....
The New England Patriots opened up a losing streak for the first time since September following their Week 16 home loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots had a golden opportunity to move a bit closer to clinching the AFC East, but Bills quarterback Josh Allen had other plans in mind. The fourth-year Bills passer guided the offense to six scoring drives over the course of the contest, which included a trio of passing touchdowns.
Baker Mayfield turned in a four-interception day on Saturday afternoon in a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but that won’t stop Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski from sticking by his starting quarterback. After his team’s third loss in four games, Stefanski defended the former No. 1...
The special ball Aaron Rodgers used to throw his Green Bay Packers record 443rd touchdown pass contained an error. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in his Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. His first touchdown pass of the game helped him break Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes by a Packers quarterback.
We have been trying to predict when the Chicago Bears will let everyone know that Matt Nagy will not be the head coach of the team in 2022. However, with every passing week, fans have now become numb to the situation making comments like “wake me up when it happens” or “I’ll believe it when I see it.” Honestly, I thought for sure it was going to happen after the loss to the Vikings on Monday Night Football. That was the second embarrassing loss on national TV in a row.
The Buffalo Bills are ready to play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough this afternoon. The Patriots have a one-game lead right now in the AFC East, and with just two games remaining after this matchup, chances are this will decide who wins the division in 2021.
