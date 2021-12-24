NFL Week 16 TNF open game thread

We have been trying to predict when the Chicago Bears will let everyone know that Matt Nagy will not be the head coach of the team in 2022. However, with every passing week, fans have now become numb to the situation making comments like “wake me up when it happens” or “I’ll believe it when I see it.” Honestly, I thought for sure it was going to happen after the loss to the Vikings on Monday Night Football. That was the second embarrassing loss on national TV in a row.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO