NFL Week 16 TNF open game thread

By Bradley Smith
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers and Titans square off tonight on...

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
Look: Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints received some tough news about their quarterback situation. The team placed starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That leaves former Notre Dame star quarterback Ian Book as the likely starter. With two quarterbacks gone, the Saints...
Stefon Diggs Scores Touchdown, Tells Bills Fans to Shut the F Up (Or Something Even More Crude]

The Buffalo Bills were in Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots in Week 16. The Bills took a 17-7 lead in the second qaurter as Stefon Diggs scored on a touchdown pass from Josh Allen. To celebrate Diggs ran over to the crowd, singled out a few Patriots fans by pointing and saying, "you, you, you, you," and then yelled "shut the f--k up!" (Or see update below.)
Bill Belichick sounds off on the Patriots’ home loss vs. Bills

The New England Patriots opened up a losing streak for the first time since September following their Week 16 home loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots had a golden opportunity to move a bit closer to clinching the AFC East, but Bills quarterback Josh Allen had other plans in mind. The fourth-year Bills passer guided the offense to six scoring drives over the course of the contest, which included a trio of passing touchdowns.
NFL World Reacts To Kevin Stefanski’s Comment About Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield turned in a four-interception day on Saturday afternoon in a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but that won’t stop Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski from sticking by his starting quarterback. After his team’s third loss in four games, Stefanski defended the former No. 1...
Aaron Rodgers’ record 443rd touchdown ball contained an error

The special ball Aaron Rodgers used to throw his Green Bay Packers record 443rd touchdown pass contained an error. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in his Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. His first touchdown pass of the game helped him break Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes by a Packers quarterback.
New rumors on when the Chicago Bears will fire Matt Nagy revealed today

We have been trying to predict when the Chicago Bears will let everyone know that Matt Nagy will not be the head coach of the team in 2022. However, with every passing week, fans have now become numb to the situation making comments like “wake me up when it happens” or “I’ll believe it when I see it.” Honestly, I thought for sure it was going to happen after the loss to the Vikings on Monday Night Football. That was the second embarrassing loss on national TV in a row.
Report: Bills Wide Receiver Cole Beasley Fined $100,000

The Buffalo Bills are ready to play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough this afternoon. The Patriots have a one-game lead right now in the AFC East, and with just two games remaining after this matchup, chances are this will decide who wins the division in 2021.
