The Wolf Among Us 2 Details Finally Revealed

Tons of new details were revealed in an hour and a half-long video. Amazon Game Studios has been having a tough time with New World since the MMO was released in September. While a few glitches or bugs in such a massive game would be understandable, New World has seen every issue under the sun from long wait times, bots stealing resources and a continuously broken economy. The title lost 70% of its playerbase in its first month, and the development team is fervently trying to lure some of these people back. In a new hour-and-a-half-long December update video, the dev team is highlighting what players can expect in 2022, including gameplay changes, continued fixes, new weapons, and plenty more.
Comments / 0