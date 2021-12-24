ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Wolf Among Us 2 Details Finally Revealed

By Matt Cook
gameranx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally, some news on The Wolf Among Us 2. The Wolf Among Us 2 is one of those games that fans have been waiting and waiting, and waiting for. The original game, The Wolf Among Us, was originally released all the way back in 2013 and has become a cult classic...

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

Related
hardcoregamer.com

Nintendo Minute Dives into the Latest Among Us Update

Among Us is far from stopping in its massive popularity, and with the latest update out and available Nintendo Minute is checking it out with some friends and trying to find the deadly imposter. Kit and Krysta along with various other personalities are taking a look at the newest map and new tasks they must fulfill to win, while the imposter is trying to put a shop to their usual enjoyment in the brand new area.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Is Goose Goose Duck like Among Us?

Every year, we see many games made to imitate the most popular games around. In 2020, Among Us took over the gaming world and was the talk of the town. Since then, it’s no surprise that we have seen many games that revolve around a team of Impostors infiltrating another team and taking them down before being caught. Is Goose Goose Duck the same case here?
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Among Us Finally Releases For Consoles On December 14 and VR Announcement

Joy to the world on December 14 Among Us has finally been released for the Xbox One X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One. The best part is if you have Xbox Game Pass you can download Among Us for free. Sad new for VR enthusiasts as during the Game Awards it was announced by InnerSloth that is was coming out but no timetable has been determined.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wolf Among Us#Wolf#Mocap
cogconnected.com

Among Us Finally Launches Onto Consoles

Comes With New Roles, Cross-Play Ability, and More. Among Us is finally launching onto Xbox and PlayStation today on December 14, 2021. It’s been a long-anticipated cross-playability launch for the deception game, and one that comes with all sorts of fun goodies. Xbox in particular is celebrating this score for the game’s developer, InnerSloth, with their article bringing their game to the console.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Details Revealed

During E3, Square Enix announced Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, but little additional information had been revealed since. With the game set to release early next year, the publisher has finally dropped some new information about the game, including its characters, job classes, and more. The action-RPG will see the hero Jack attempting to defeat Chaos, and use the light of the crystals to save the kingdom of Cornelia. On this quest, he'll be receiving help from the newly revealed character Sophia. The warrior will join the rest of the team in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Inflexion Games Reveals More Nightingale Details

Former Bioware General Manager Aaryn Flynn Talks About the Online RPGs Possibilities. Nightingale was one of the games that we saw come out on the Game Awards last week, with all of the beauty of its world setting (and bustle wearing). We delved a little into what we knew about the game, with its survival game mechanics, crafting, and what looked like a big fun sandbox to try out in a Victorian Steampunk setting.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Rely on Horror

New Slitterhead Setting and Gameplay Details Revealed

At this year’s Game Awards, Bokeh Studios, with ex-Silent Hill creator Keiichi Toyama at the helm, revealed a rather gory and action-oriented trailer for their upcoming game Slitterhead. At that point, very little was known about what the new horror title was going to be like. The creepy monster-human hybrids and rockin’ soundtrack did little to clue us in to what we could expect from it. We didn’t even know when the game would be coming out, or on which platforms. But some more details have recently come to light.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Diablo IV reveals new progression and endgame details

Blizzard has released its final quarterly update on Diablo IV for 2021, and the new blog post brings some pretty substantial details on endgame progression. Like Diablo III, once your character has reached max level in Diablo IV you’ll be able to continue leveling them up using the Paragon system. But that’s where the similarities end, as Blizzard is taking an entirely new approach to the feature in the upcoming sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Mass Effect 4 Job Listing Reveals Developers Are Using Unreal Engine 5

Fans are still waiting on the next marketing materials. There are a ton of highly anticipated video games we can’t wait to get our hands on. One of those titles that have players eager for is Mass Effect 4. The Mass Effect series is still highly recommended by players today. It’s a thrilling trilogy series that follows a narrative full of player choices, interesting characters, environments, and quests. However, after Mass Effect 3, the development team gave the IP a slight rest. So it wouldn’t be until Mass Effect Andromeda that fans would get another chance to dive into the IP once again.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Telltale Games to Reveal New The Wolf Among Us 2 Info ‘Early Next Year’

The Wolf Among Us 2 Devs Will Reveal More About the Game in Early 2022. The Wolf Among Us 2 fans first got wind of the title back in 2019. Telltale Games first announced to the gaming public that the game was going into its pre-production phase in December 2019. Unfortunately, there has been no word about the sequel since the announcement.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS5 Upgrade Announced For PS Plus Owners

Own a PlayStation 4 version through PlayStation Plus? You're in luck. Final Fantasy is an iconic JRPG. Over the several decades it’s been available, fans have praised the different installments. While there are many beloved installments, one in particular that fans have held above the others is Final Fantasy 7. Fortunately, Square Enix brought out a Final Fantasy 7 Remake. For a good, while now the game was only available on PlayStation consoles, but that recently changed. That’s not the only thing changing for the game installment. Today, we’re finding out that an upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version is coming if you own a PlayStation 4 copy from PlayStation Plus.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Ready or Not will not be published by Team 17 says Void Interactive

A new partnership had emerged between makers Void Interactive and Team 17. The new partnership was made to get more resources for Ready or Not to make the game ready for early access. But a recent Twitter post announced that Ready or Not will not be published by Team 17.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

New World Devs Reveal Gameplay Changes, New Weapons

Tons of new details were revealed in an hour and a half-long video. Amazon Game Studios has been having a tough time with New World since the MMO was released in September. While a few glitches or bugs in such a massive game would be understandable, New World has seen every issue under the sun from long wait times, bots stealing resources and a continuously broken economy. The title lost 70% of its playerbase in its first month, and the development team is fervently trying to lure some of these people back. In a new hour-and-a-half-long December update video, the dev team is highlighting what players can expect in 2022, including gameplay changes, continued fixes, new weapons, and plenty more.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

The Wolf Among Us 2 Still Alive, News Next Year

Telltale Games' announcement at The Game Awards that it will be publishing a video game adaptation of hit Netflix TV show The Expanse has reminded everyone this isn't the only project the developer currently has on the books. Cast your mind back two years and you may remember the same studio revealing The Wolf Among Us 2 on Geoff's Keighley's big stage. We've heard absolutely nothing since from the sequel, and the team's latest reveal has raised concerns over the return of Bigby Wolf.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Project Zomboid Trailer revealed: This Is How I Died

“What happened there, was not contained”, the Knox event broke out and this is how you die. Play a game through a loop of death by zombies; will you be able to survive? Project Zomboid is known to be the “ultimate in zombie survival,” where the protagonist’s only mission is to survive.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy