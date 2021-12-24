ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

United Airlines cancels over 100 Christmas Eve flights due to omicron

By CNN Worldwide
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. In a company memo, United said it’s had to “cancel some...

www.fox10tv.com

Omicron, Christmas Eve, Covid
