Patriots’ secondary named the best in the NFL

I’m fairly certain I don’t need to tell you all how important this matchup between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills is. The winner of this game will officially put themselves in the drivers seat for the division, making it so they need control their own destiny throughout the next two weeks. A Buffalo win would give them the same record as New England in the standings, but produce a slight edge as they would then hold any tie breaker needed to push themselves over the top. A New England win would give them a two game lead over Buffalo with two games to go as well as that all important tie breaker, meaning they would need to win just one more game over the next two weeks to wrap things up.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO