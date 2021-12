The Volkswagen ID.Buzz is arguably the most hotly anticipated electric vehicle that the German automaker has proposed thus far. Fans of the original bay-window, split-window, and other variants of the Volkswagen bus have been excited about the possibility of a retro-futuristic fun machine like an electric family van, and Volkswagen has been keeping the positive publicity going by revealing an autonomous prototype and a teaser of the vehicle in vibrant, colorful camouflage. Now we're getting another teaser, and it says that 2022 is the year of the ID.Buzz, suggesting that a reveal could be imminent.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO