Elias Martinez, Righetti, SR DB

The University of Hawai’i has been forced to bow out of playing in the Hawai’i Bowl, which was scheduled to kick off in its traditional Christmas Eve TV slot this evening on ESPN. The host school, which was to play Memphis in Honolulu, cited Covid issues within the football program and pulled out late Thursday night, forcing the cancellation. “The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision,” athletics director David Matlin said. “The recent surge in Covid-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches,...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO