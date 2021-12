Last year, apart from the OnePlus NORD 2, the company also launched the OnePlus NORD CE, a cheaper version of the 2020’s OnePlus NORD. The phone launched at €299, and for that price, it offered Snapdragon 750G SOC, a 90Hz AMOLED & a 4,500mAh battery. OnePlus is preparing to launch the successor to the NORD CE & it is expected to launch as soon as in the first quarter of 2022. Unsurprisingly, it will be called the OnePlus NORD 2 CE, so just like the NORD CE was a toned-down version of NORD, the NORD 2 CE is going to be a toned-down version of NORD 2.

