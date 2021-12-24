ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kristaps Porzingis is out of Thursday’s game against the Bucks

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN’s Tim MacMahon reports Kristaps Porzingis is out of Thursday’s game against the Bucks due to a toe injury. Porzingis will miss his second straight game due to the injury. Earlier in the day, he was a game-time decision, but after his pre-game routine, it was...

