This message originally appeared as an email to students on December 22, 2021. I’m sure that you have been following news reports about the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. Based on the evidence we have seen so far; this new version of the coronavirus is a major concern based on how easily it is transmitted. Cal Poly will take new steps to protect individuals and the community from infection and an overburdened healthcare system. Taking these steps will allow our campus to continue to offer Learn by Doing in a “near normal” manner.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO