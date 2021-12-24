Game Trailer: Week 16 vs. Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will have to play against the Cardinals on Saturday without their best offensive lineman. Left guard Quenton Nelson has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will be out for that pivotal matchup. The Colts come into that matchup at 8-6 after getting a massive win against...
The Indianapolis Colts are suddenly way shorthanded as they take on the Arizona Cardinals in NFL Week 16 action.
Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard, who were just named to the Pro Bowl, are among the additions to the COVID-19 list in recent days. The Colts are also missing offensive linemen Mark Glowinski (COVID) and Ryan Kelly (personal), and more.
...
The Indianapolis Colts are looking to ride their momentum from their win over the New England Patriots into their Christmas Day matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. The two franchises are heading in two different directions in December. Indianapolis has climbed out of their slow start to the season and has put themselves in prime position for a spot in the playoffs. They still have a small chance of winning the AFC South if the Tennessee Titans continue to lose.
Fake punts are fairly rare. What is even rarer is a fake punt return, which the Arizona Cardinals executed perfectly. The Indianapolis Colts were forced to punt on their first possession of the second half in Week 16 and Cardinals returner Christian Kirk drifted far to his left, making it look like he was going to field the punt there.
Fans of the Red Sea have received much better gifts. On a Christmas day game that was nationally televised, the Arizona Cardinals had an opportunity to not only clinch a playoff spot but also show the entire country their last few prime-time performances were not a true reflection of who they were as a team.
Take away four starting offensive linemen and three defensive starters (including an All-Pro) and tell me how many teams can win against one of the better squads in the league. The Indianapolis Colts’ 22-16 win against the Arizona Cardinals was all about overcoming adversity. All of those qualities were shown by Carson Wentz tonight.
Budda Baker was in the middle of an answer, remarkably calm considering the Cardinals had just lost their third straight game, this one to the Colts on Christmas night, when he paused. "I kind of forgot your question," the Pro Bowl safety said, "but I'm kind of angry." The sentiment...
Are you ready now for some more Saturday afternoon NFL football on this Christmas?. The 10-4 Arizona Cardinals will host the 8-6 Indinaloiis Colts on Saturday night and it’s a game the home team really needs to win to help the Pittsburgh Steelers out in the AFC Wild Card race.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for 108 yards and the banged-up Indianapolis Colts continued their late-season surge with a gritty 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night. The Colts (9-6) have won three straight and six of...
Chandler Jones has not reached the postseason since arriving in Arizona via trade from New England in 2016. If the Cardinals had beaten the Los Angeles Rams or Detroit in recent weeks, the drought would officially be over. Ahead of the Christmas Day showdown against Indianapolis (8-6) Saturday, Jones has...
The Colts announced four inactive players for Saturday night's Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals:. Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.
The Cardinals only wanted one thing for Christmas, and they had complete control over whether they got it. But the Cards didn't have much control Saturday night at State Farm Stadium, not with multiple penalties or ill-timed mistakes. There was no gift waiting at the end of the night, the long-desired playoff spot, after a hard 22-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Comments / 0