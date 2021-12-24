ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

RAW: HEALTHCARE WORKERS W/ COVID CAN ISOLATE FOR 7 DAYS

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCDC: Health care workers with Covid-19...

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

‘We’re Losing The War’: As Pandemic Surges, Healthcare Workers Call On Top Management To Make A Change

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are calling on hospital leaders and elected officials to make changes they say are necessary to improve staffing and overall morale. In a press conference Monday afternoon, representatives from several healthcare providers, including North Memorial Hospital, Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Children’s Minnesota, M Health Fairview and more, put the blame for staffing issues on upper management. “For years, our hospital CEOs hired and scheduled nurses at low levels to cut costs, putting revenues ahead of care at the bedside,” said MNA President Mary Turner, who works at North Memorial Health hospital in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Healthcare Workers#Cdc#Healthcare
WLUC

CDC releases updated healthcare worker isolation, quarantine guidance to prepare for anticipated increase in Omicron cases

ATLANTA, Ga. (WLUC) - The Center for Disease Control is releasing updated guidance for isolation and quarantine for healthcare workers, decreasing their isolation time after infection with COVID-19. Additionally, CDC is releasing an update to guidance for contingency and crisis management in the setting of significant healthcare worker shortages. These updates provide healthcare facilities with the strategies to limit the effects of staff shortages caused by COVID-19 on patient care and note that:
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Business Insider

Travel nurses say the current healthcare system is 'unsustainable' as COVID-19 infections surge again. Some say the pay is the only thing keeping them on the frontlines.

Frontline workers have been dealing with wave after wave of COVID-19 cases for the past two years. The pandemic has created a demand for travel nurses as hospitals struggled with staff shortages. Some travel nurses are considering leaving the profession, calling the system unsustainable. Travel nurses have been in high...
TRAVEL
FL Radio Group

Hochul Shortens COVID Isolation Period for Certain Workers

Governor Hochul has shortened the COVID-19 quarantine period for certain workers. In a Christmas Eve address, she explained that vaccinated asymptomatic workers in the fields of healthcare, retail, and restaurants will have their isolation period shortened from 10 to 5 days after a postive exposure to COVID-19. Get the top...
RETAIL
cnycentral.com

Test positive or exposed to COVID-19? Here are the quarantine rules

So, you've tested positive for COVID, or you've been exposed. Now what? Dr. Philip Falcone is St. Joseph's Health's Chief Medical officer, who says, quarantine and isolation are "essentially the same thing really. What you're trying to do is avoid contact with other people so that you do not transmit the virus to someone else."
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Health Highlights: Dec. 22, 2021

COVID-19 helps drive nearly 2-year decline in U.S. life expectancy. New data from the CDC for 2020 shows COVID as the third leading killer, after heart disease and cancer, with the average American now living to 77, down from 78.8 the year before. Flu season rebounds as another COVID surge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

Mass. hospitals pause elective procedures due to COVID-19 surge

Starting Dec. 27, all hospitals across the state must postpone or cancel non-essential procedures. As of Monday, all Massachusetts hospitals must postpone or cancel elective procedures to take a load off the healthcare system as COVID-19 cases surge across the state. Gov. Charlie Baker’s office announced the guidance last week,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy