Preliminary hearing set for former Rock County Sheriff's Office deputy charged with sexual assault with minors

A preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 25 in the case of a former Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy who faces several felony counts in connection with a series of sexual assault acts and inappropriate conduct with minors.

As previously reported in The Gazette , Huber was arrested Dec. 13 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and charged with providing illegal drugs to three boys and repeatedly sexually assaulting them.

During the period when the alleged abuse occurred, the boys Huber assaulted ranged from 8 to 15 years of age, according to the criminal complaint.

After the arrest, he was extradited to Rock County for his initial hearing Thursday. Huber—who is currently in custody at the Walworth County Jail—was placed on a $25,000 cash bond and given conditions, should he make bail. He is ordered to have no direct or indirect contact with his victims, the three witnesses or any intentional contact with minors.

Additional conditions of his bond state he is forbidden from visiting his place of employment and must maintain absolute sobriety.

Among the charges Huber faces are first-degree sexual contact with a person under 13, two counts of causing a child aged 13 to 18 to view sexual activity and three counts of indecent exposure.

The hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. at the Rock County Courthouse.