Photo: Ironwood Santa

You better watch out, you better not CRY, better not POUT, I'm telling you why...Santa Claus is coming to town! Apparently, these kids and even Santa missed the memo!. It's almost a rite of passage for most kids to have at least one Santa photo where they are losing their ever-loving crap while trying their best to get away from the guy that shimmies down the chimney to drop off free gifts each year. Let's be honest, he's kind of overwhelming even to us adults. I mean you're basically handing your kiddo off to a Santa who they've never met and asking you to "SMILE". You put me in a stranger's lap and I might cry too unless it was Rip from Yellowstone. I'd sit in his lap.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO