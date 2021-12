LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Guide Dogs of America in Sylmar is urging people to open their homes to help raise three litters of Labrador and Golden Retriever puppies. "Raising a guide dog or service dog puppy is different from raising a pet dog in that we have very important career goals for these dogs. We are looking for people that enjoy dog training. We are looking for people that understand the importance of consistency in training. It's an involved program, but an intensely rewarding program," said puppy program coordinator Stephanie Colman.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO