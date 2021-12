Publishers Electronic Arts (EA) and Activision have been dominating videogame Christmas sales in the UK since 1984. This new data comes from market research firm GFK, as reported by Gamesindustry.biz. The new data shows that both publishers have been among the biggest Christmas publishers going back as far as 1984 with that year’s Ghostbusters from Activision being the best-selling game during Christmas. As expected, FIFA has been the best-selling franchise for EA ever since 1993, whereas Call of Duty has been the dominant franchise for Activision since the release of Modern Warfare 4 back in 2007. Of course, it should be noted that the first Call of Duty was released 10 years after the first FIFA installment.

FIFA ・ 3 DAYS AGO