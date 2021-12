Christmas Day is a time for feasting, but when you’re cooking for large groups of people, it can be difficult to get the quantities right.For peace of mind, most people tend to overestimate the amount of food their family will want, resulting in plenty of leftovers to last you several more days.And while many of us savour a leftover sarnie – remember how much Ross Geller cherished his post-Thanksgiving ‘Moist Maker’ in Friends? – there are far more creative ways to use up any remaining food bits you have this season.Why not turn your leftover sprouts into a nutritious pesto?...

RECIPES ・ 18 HOURS AGO