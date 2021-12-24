ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Is crypto a boys’ club? The future of finance is not gendered

By Keira Wright
CoinTelegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I am used to being the only woman in the room,” Joni Pirovich told Cointelegraph over the phone. Her tone wasn’t impassioned like she was claiming an injustice. It was matter-of-fact, resigned to the truth of it. Pirovich is a blockchain and digital assets lawyer and has been involved in the...

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Crypto Coins for Staking

Staking has become a hugely popular feature offered by a variety of different crypto platforms. Given the benefits, it's really no surprise. Earning rewards while making blockchains more secure can be a win-win for both the user and the platform. But you cannot stake every coin, and some offer better staking rewards than others.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies That'll Run Circles Around Shiba Inu in 2022

A multitude of factors have allowed the Shiba Inu coin to deliver life-altering returns. However, history suggests a huge reversion will hit SHIB in 2022. This crypto trio is well positioned to handily outperform Shiba Inu in the new year. If you think stock market returns have been impressive this...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Crypto mainstream adoption: Is it here already? Experts Answer, Part 3

During 2020 and 2021, the number of unique crypto wallets increased at a rate of around 20 million per a year, making the count stand at around 80 million today. That means that in only two years, the number of people involved in the space has doubled. Just think about it: That’s more than 1% of the entire planet’s population! And the more people get involved, the more will follow. Isn’t that mainstream adoption? It is for me.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Empowering Women#Women Leaders#Cnbc#Crypto Report#Nft#Reesew#Bobbyhundreds#Accenture
CoinTelegraph

6 Questions for Cristina Dolan of InsideChains

We ask the buidlers in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector for their thoughts on the industry… and throw in a few random zingers to keep them on their toes!. This week, our 6 Questions go to Cristina Dolan, co-founder and chief operating officer of InsureX Technologies, an alternative insurance marketplace based on blockchain, and CEO of InsideChains, which builds large consortia and marketplaces with economic token layers to facilitate the global exchange of data and transactions.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Analysts say 2022 will be ‘defined by agility and cost-efficiency’ instead of ‘blockchain purity’

The entire crypto market took great strides toward mass adoption in 2021 and now that the year is nearly complete, analysts are setting their price targets for 2022. Many analysts supported calls for a $100,000 (BTC) price before the end of 2021 and although this seems unlikely, most investors expect the key price level to be tackled before Q2 of 2022.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
CoinTelegraph

From DeFi year to decade: Is mass adoption here? Experts Answer, Part 3

In the broadest way, the discourse surrounding crypto has shifted from "what to do with it" to "how to do it." This is especially the case with the authorities, which are no longer trying to deny decentralized finance but rather trying to figure out how to deal with the industry, as it is clear to everyone that it is here to stay. And their approach is that they either adjust or they will be left behind. This is the same with the legacy finance system: Decentralized finance (DeFi) projects provide better solutions, and people are starting to realize that — not just tech enthusiasts, but regular people. Hearing about DeFi from a taxi driver, from people chatting while waiting in line in a supermarket or during an intermission in a theater — that’s where I see indicators of mainstream adoption.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Child prodigy with 162 IQ wants cryptocurrency for Christmas and gets it

The wish of owning cryptocurrencies this Christmas came true for a 12-year-old schoolkid with an intelligence quotient (IQ) higher than Albert Einstein. Barnaby Swinburn, a resident of Bristol, England had asked for two Christmas presents, a Mensa test for testing his IQ and a cryptocurrency portfolio. According to BristolLive, Swinburn scored the highest possible score of 162 on the test, beating Einstien’s IQ of 160. As a result, the schoolboy became a member of the high-IQ society, which intakes the top 2% of the highest Mensa scorers.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

5 cryptocurrency projects that made waves in 2021

2021 was a breakout year for the cryptocurrency market in many respects and most investors are absolutely thrilled that Bitcoin (BTC) price established a new all-time high of $68,789. In the same timeframe, Ether (ETH) went on a parabolic rally which saw its price gain 565% from Jan. 1 to hit a record high at $4,859 on Nov. 10.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

DCIP launches the first investment as a services token on the BEP20 network

Decentralized Community Investment Protocol (DCIP) is a blockchain protocol that is one of the trending projects in the crypto ecosystem. This is because of its innovative features and the new concept it brings to the blockchain space. DCIP is the first investment as a token services token (IaaS) token built...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

DeFi Tokens Post Double-Digit Gains Amid Crypto Market Recovery

As markets head into the holiday weekend with Bitcoin getting back above $50,000, a number of decentralized finance (DeFi) blue-chip tokens are leading the charge, posting solid gains over the last day. SUSHI, the governance token of the popular Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap, is up 12% today, changing hands...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2022

Ethereum can be a fantastic investment, but it's also expensive. Solana is a more affordable option that's experienced astronomical growth. There are risks to consider before you buy, and it's not the right investment for everyone. Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has been one of the strongest investments of 2021, its price soaring...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy