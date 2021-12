I was always that person who used to doze off in my high school history class after reading yet another textbook on World War II and the American Revolution. But history doesn’t have to be boring. Need proof? Look no further than the Historical Fiction aisle at our local bookstore. Once there, you’ll find all the romance and thrills you look for in other books set against historical backdrops that make you feel like a time travel. Even if you don’t typically like reading about history, there’s something in the genre for you. Read on to discover your new favorite book.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO