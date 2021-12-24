ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talking COVID: Holiday Travel Advice; New Treatment Approved

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Cook spoke with UCSF infectious disease expert...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

NY1

Despite COVID-19 surge, many New Yorkers still traveling for the holidays

They say there’s no place like home for the holidays. That’s especially true this holiday season for families who could not be with their loved ones last year. “Oh, the kids get to see all their cousins. They get to see their Nana and Grandpa. So it’s going to be really great,” said Jennifer Mondido, who was traveling with her family on Friday to Ohio.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers Forced To Change Christmas Plans On The Fly After Positive COVID Tests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’ll be a quiet Christmas for those forced to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Friday, people are rearranging plans and trying to make the best of it, but it’s going to be a lonely holiday for some. Sean Riddles had a big Christmas family reunion lined up in Brooklyn. But one-by-one, relatives tested positive. “My grandma, she wanted to come, but she caught COVID. So did my aunt,” said Riddles, who’s grateful their symptoms are mild. “I just can’t see them right now.” FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Professional advice for proper COVID-19 holiday etiquette

SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: This was supposed to be a back-to-normal Christmas, but the COVID-19 omicron variant and vaccine concerns are prompting another year of difficult conversations for some families. Joining Spectrum News 1 with some advice for navigating those challenges is Valerie Sokolosky, an expert on etiquette and author of the book "Do It Right!" She has advice on what to do if you have a family member who's not vaccinated, safety concerns and how to keep the peace.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

FDA approves second COVID-19 treatment pill as Omicron cases rise

The FDA has authorized the second antiviral pill to treat COVID-19. CBS News' Michael George reports. Then Dr. Jeremy Faust, emergency physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital at Harvard Medical School, joins CBSN to break down how the drugs work. He also explains why he thinks the CDC should implement "circuit breakers," short-term restrictions on high-risk activities to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC Connecticut

Infectious Diseases Doctor Gives Health Advice Ahead of Holiday Travel

As families across Connecticut are preparing to travel for the upcoming holidays, Dr. Ulysses Wu, the chief epidemiologist and System Director of Infectious Diseases at Hartford Healthcare, has a message -- get vaccinated against COVID-19, get boosted and wear face masks. “I'm trying to dial the message back about omicron...
HARTFORD, CT
WebMD

CDC Director: Enjoy the Holidays, But Take a COVID Test First

Dec. 22, 2021 -- Amid rising cases of the contagious Omicron variant, family members should test for COVID-19 before gathering for the holidays even if everyone who attends is vaccinated and boosted, says CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. “You’ve heard me say before: We know what works against COVID-19, and...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

A Guide to Mixed-Vaccination-Status Holidays

This time last year, health officials were advising Americans to stay home for the holidays. The CDC cautioned against travel; Anthony Fauci announced that he would be spending Christmas apart from his children for the first time in 30 years. But that grim advice was accompanied by hope for a normal 2021 holiday season: Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use in adults on December 11, 2020, with Moderna’s following close behind.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL News

A parent's guide to treating cold, flu and COVID-19

Unfortunately, you can’t avoid every runny nose or sore throat. Viral illnesses are common among healthy children throughout the year, especially during cold and flu season (generally the fall and winter months). “Children may catch as many as 12 colds or viral infections in the first two years of...
KIDS
CBS LA

Holiday Travelers Get Hit With More COVID-Related Flight Cancellations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Holiday travelers were getting hit with more COVID-related flight cancelations on Sunday. 124 flights to and from the Los Angeles International Airport were canceled Sunday, as compared to nearly 100 flights on Saturday, as more flights were called off throughout the day. Delta and United flights were hardest hit, canceling flights for multiple days due to COVID-related staffing shortages. On Saturday, Delta, United and JetBlue had to cancel more than 750 flights. While the cancelations are expected to continue for days to come, many travelers are pretty upset about the sudden change in their flight plans. “They opened presents without me,” said one traveler. “They canceled our flight. We had a cruise lined up and unfortunately we had to book a new flight that was much more expensive than the last one,” said another traveler. Nationwide, nearly 2,000 flights have been cancelled in recent days due to COVID-related staffing shortages. Worldwide, that number is more than doubled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The elderly may need fourth dose of Covid vaccine, says expert

Older adults in the UK may need to receive a fourth dose of the Covid-19 jab, a scientist has suggested.Professor Adam Finn, professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol and a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said elderly adults who had received their boosters early “may need a further jab”, although he added that this had “not been decided yet” and that it was “still very much in doubt” whether all adults would get a fourth dose.Prof Finn told LBC Radio there was a need to “see how things go through this wave and...
EDUCATION
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Travelers Take To The Skies On Christmas Day As COVID Surge Impacts Flights Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is finally here, and some folks decided to wait until Saturday to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport. Lines moved along smoothly at TSA as travelers prepared to spend the holiday in the sky. “This is my third time traveling on Christmas Day, and every time it’s been like this. It’s been alright,” Tommy Richardson of Fort Lauderdale said. Air travel is up 60% from this time last year. During the 2021 Christmas holiday, about 925,000 people will fly in and out of Philadelphia international. Sisters Hazel Cross and Maggie Sheldon just spent a week with family and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

