ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Crime Watch

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 4 days ago

Police are searching for a suspect who shot a 20-year-old man outside an Astoria nightclub on the morning of December 12th. Cops said the suspect and the victim were arguing outside the Alpha Lounge at 40-06 Astoria Boulevard North at about 3:40 a.m. when the argument escalated. The suspect...

www.qgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

Rape suspect found dead

SANDUSKY — Police said a man accused of sex crimes involving a child, who walked away from the Erie County Courthouse in the middle of his trial on Monday, was found dead later in the day. Denando Dante, 41, of Campbell Street in Sandusky, died of an apparent self-inflicted...
SANDUSKY, OH
WREG

Woman indicted for shooting, killing husband at party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family party turned deadly after police say a woman shot and killed her husband this year in September. Evanny Ricchay Littlejohn, 37, was indicted on first-degree murder after she and her husband got into an argument, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. The incident occurred on the 4800 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Police#Fdny#Mount Sinai Hospital#Crimestoppers#The Queensbridge Houses#U S Marshals
The Independent

Woman and four children found shot dead at California home

A woman and four children were found shot dead at a home in California before police detained a man believed to be the children’s father.The victims were discovered on Sunday night at a home in Lancaster, a city north of Los Angeles in the high desert Antelope Valley, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LACSD) said in a news release.The woman, a girl and three boys were all pronounced dead at the scene of gunshot wounds to the upper torso. None of the victims have been named publicly.One of the boys was an infant and all of the children were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wflx.com

Murder suspect to deputy: 'I killed that mother (expletive)'

When asked if he understood why he was being booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge, Semmie Williams Jr. told a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office corrections deputy, "Yeah, I killed that mother (expletive) and I'll kill you too," according to a deputy's report reviewed by Contact 5 on Wednesday.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Texas murder suspect working in Pittsburgh arrested

PITTSBURGH — A man suspected of murder in Texas was arrested Wednesday in Pittsburgh not long after police were called to a store where he was working, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said. Joseph Tedder, 22, had been wanted out of Austin, Texas, since early November in connection...
TEXAS STATE
bkreader.com

T&T citizen convicted in double homicide in Brooklyn

Defendant Faces up to 50 Years to Life in Prison When He is Sentenced. Brooklyn District Eric Gonzalez today announced that a former Brooklyn resident has been convicted of two counts of murder for shooting to death his sister and former girlfriend in July 2002. The defendant then fled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Details Released In Ambush Of Baltimore Officer, Separate Homicide

Details in the ambush of a Baltimore officer and a separate homicide have been released by FoxBaltimore.com. Units responding to reports of a Pennington Avenue crash found officer Keona Holley with gunshot wounds to her head, hand and leg around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday, and shell casings in a parking pad across the street, the outlet says citing court documents.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Denver

One Of Denver Drug Kingpin’s ‘Lieutenants’ Sentenced To Prison

DENVER (CBS4) — A man in the U.S. illegally who assisted in a Denver-based drug ring was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison last week. Omar Rivas-Saenz, 31, was arrested by local police and federal authorities in 2019 – twice. Those authorities called Rivas-Saenz a “lieutenant” of the drug ring’s founder, Candelaria Vallejo-Gallo. Vallejo-Gallo was referred to as the alleged “kingpin” of the operation when federal authorities announced an indictment against Vallejo-Gallo and 29 other people, including Rivas-Saenz, in February 2020. Federal authorities accused the group of delivering large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl from Mexico into Colorado through California. The...
DENVER, CO
CBS New York

Person Shot Dead In Apparent Home Invasion In Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities are investigating an apparent deadly home invasion in Southampton. Southampton police say they received a 911 call at 8:46 a.m. about a burglary at a residence on Roses Grove Road. Responding officers found a man shot dead when they arrived. His identity has not been released. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (631) 852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
westseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: West Seattle burglary suspect charged here, plea-bargaining in Nevada

We’ve since spoken to the Mineral County District Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting him there, and have obtained their court documents as well as those detailing a charge filed against him here. The suspect is 28-year-old Jordan J. Edmonds – we obtained the photo at right from the Washington State Department of Corrections, taken when he was in their custody in 2018. In Nevada, deputy district attorney Jaren Stanton told us, Edmonds has agreed to plead guilty at a January 6th hearing to two felony charges – eluding an officer and unlawful gun possession. He will be sentenced about six weeks later, Stanton said. After he serves time in Nevada, Edmonds faces two felony charges here, filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in the break-in at Amy’s house – residential burglary and second-degree identity theft. Those documents indicate Edmonds already had been charged in four other cases this year and last year – two residential-burglary cases, two unlawful-gun-possession cases. According to prosecutors, he had gotten out of jail by posting bond in all four cases (court files show $50,000 bail in a West Seattle burglary last summer), and conditions of release included not leaving this state. His criminal history includes four burglary cases – two as an adult, two as a juvenile.
NEVADA STATE
North Denver News

2 dead identified in murder-suicide in Denver – ~

DENVER – The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner and police confirmed Wednesday that the shooting in a private neighborhood in Denver earlier this week, in which two people died, was a murder-suicide. The shooting occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday in the Gun Club Green neighborhood. A...
DENVER, CO
The Baltimore Sun

Man shot by Baltimore Police on Christmas Day charged with attempted murder

A 59-year-old man shot by police on Christmas Day is being charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly firing on officers, Baltimore Police said Monday. Officers were called to the home of Barron Coe, in the 4100 block of Crawford Ave., at about 4 p.m. Saturday for a report of a family disturbance, police spokeswoman Amanda Krotki said. While speaking with ...
BALTIMORE, MD
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary, arson, vandalism at church

Someone burglarized and vandalized St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Admiral Friday evening. We learned about it late Friday after the church’s priest-in-charge, Rev. Elise Johnstone, forwarded a message she had sent to her congregation. From that message:. … Not long before 5 PM, an individual broke into...
SEATTLE, WA
philadelphiaweekly.com

Of Economy and Crime

Union power in the city may compel action on the city’s crime problem. Where Mayor Kenney, District Attorney Krasner, and City Hall have failed, their political donations may finally be under threat. Detailed in a press release, on Friday, “members of SEIU Local 668 will be holding a rally...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
brproud.com

WATCH: BRPD to address crime in media briefing Monday

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department will addressed the issues contributing to the violence in Baton Rouge and to give an update on the fatal shooting on Dec. 10. Mayor Broome said after reviewing recent data from BRPD, gun violence has increased in the Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy