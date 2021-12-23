Crime Watch

We’ve since spoken to the Mineral County District Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting him there, and have obtained their court documents as well as those detailing a charge filed against him here. The suspect is 28-year-old Jordan J. Edmonds – we obtained the photo at right from the Washington State Department of Corrections, taken when he was in their custody in 2018. In Nevada, deputy district attorney Jaren Stanton told us, Edmonds has agreed to plead guilty at a January 6th hearing to two felony charges – eluding an officer and unlawful gun possession. He will be sentenced about six weeks later, Stanton said. After he serves time in Nevada, Edmonds faces two felony charges here, filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in the break-in at Amy’s house – residential burglary and second-degree identity theft. Those documents indicate Edmonds already had been charged in four other cases this year and last year – two residential-burglary cases, two unlawful-gun-possession cases. According to prosecutors, he had gotten out of jail by posting bond in all four cases (court files show $50,000 bail in a West Seattle burglary last summer), and conditions of release included not leaving this state. His criminal history includes four burglary cases – two as an adult, two as a juvenile.

