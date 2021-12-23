ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX Review – This is Strangely Legal

By Jans Holstrom
dreadxp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was always fascinated by the Monster Rancher series. It was just somehow always not the right time. Monster Rancher was one of those properties that popped up around the time that Pokemon was making it big. I was busy with Pokemon, or the vastly cooler Digimon, and later I was...

www.dreadxp.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Monster Rancher Series Executive Producer on the 25th Anniversary and the Future

In case you somehow missed it, Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX recently released for the Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices, marking the return of the Monster Rancher franchise on consoles in the West for the first time in many years. As part of the release, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to interview via email Koei Tecmo's Monster Rancher Series Executive Producer Kazumi Fujita about all things Monster Rancher -- including what the future might hold.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Geek Review – Life is Strange: True Colors

Emotional drama is a great way to tell a story, and in recent times, nothing comes quite as close to the Life is Strange series in pulling on the heartstrings and delivering an impactful story about people. With Life is Strange: True Colors, Square Enix and Deck Nine have put together perhaps the best game in the series thus far, with a renewed focus on examining why humans are the way we are.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Life is Strange: True Colors (Switch) Review

The incredible story of one emotionally-powered young woman is kept afloat by a serviceable port. During this year’s E3 presentation, Nintendo announced that Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange Remastered Collection would both be coming to Switch. True Colors was originally intended to come out day and date with versions on other platforms, but it ended up being delayed into December. Fortunately, the narrative-heavy adventure game holds up well enough on Switch, and it’s absolutely a story worth experiencing wherever you can. Protagonist Alex Chen and her new life in small-town Colorado make for a truly heartfelt and emotional journey.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Rancher 2#The Monster#Android#Video Game#Koei Tecmo Games#Ios
gamefreaks365.com

Dragonborne DX coming soon to Game Boy Color

Incube8 Games is publishing Dragonborne DX on a physical cartridge for the Nintendo Game Boy Color. The original Dragonborne gave players the opportunity to travel through the region of Argon as Kris in search of your missing father Kurtis, the greatest dragon slayer the region has ever known. Now players can revisit this story with enhanced graphics for the Game Boy Color, in addition to improved gameplay mechanics, a remastered soundtrack, and new bonus content.
VIDEO GAMES
imdb.com

‘The Witcher’ Review: Henry Cavill Carries a Bigger, Broader Season 2 on His Monster-Slaying Shoulders

“The Witcher” Season 2 makes a lot of choices typical to second seasons of suddenly popular series. What worked well is repeated, be it Henry Cavill’s husky, irritated energy or self-contained stories about men cursed into monsters. The established ensemble is separated, tasked with carrying their own arcs (and destined for a stirring reunion in the final episodes), while new characters set up supplementary goings-on to support a series now comfortable in its long-game. Enemies become allies, allies become enemies, and everyone wants to take a bath with Geralt. Goals are the focus — not necessarily completing any, but setting and pursuing them. Everything is about the future and building to it, which makes less room for good, old-fashioned fights with multi-dentured she-demons and tentacled tree people.
TV SERIES
dreadxp.com

Death Carnival: Arcade Shooter Gets a New Trailer

When was the last time you settled in for an arcade-style shooter? 10 years? 1 year? Last week? Regardless of when you last hopped into the frantic and merciless world of arcade shooting, Death Carnival thinks it has something for you. They’ve even said that their game is what you’ve been waiting for. I myself don’t often play arcade shooters. I may be the example above of the person who hasn’t played an arcade shooter in 10 years or more. Death Carnival is courting me, along with fans of the genre, with a new trailer and some slick gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Pokemon
flickeringmyth.com

The Expanse Season 6 Episode 1 Review – ‘Strange Dogs’

Ricky Church reviews the season six premiere of The Expanse…. The end has begun as The Expanse has returned with the first of its final six episodes. ‘Strange Dogs’ was a nice re-introduction to the series as audiences caught up with the crew of the Rocinante and the other characters around the galaxy while the stakes were getting raised. If this episode reminded us of anything, it is that no one is safe as the end draws near.
TV SERIES
dreadxp.com

Parasite Eve Preys Upon a Fear of Our Own Bodies

Parasite Eve doesn’t make for the most cheerful Christmas outing. Unless you like bursting into flame on Christmas Eve, I guess. The fire might be preferable to what you’ll run into next, though. The game’s central premise involves the mitochondria in your cells taking over, twisting people and animals into sickening shapes and gelatinous forms. With this cellular destruction comes some truly discomforting monster designs. Moreso, though, the idea behind what is happening loans the game a chilling power.
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

‘Mondo Hollywoodland’ review: Strange and entertaining, but possibly too out there

Mondo Hollywoodland is a great name for a documentary. Director Janek Ambros does pay homage to a certain era in Hollywood, but his psychedelic comedy never tries to pass as something akin to Errol Morris. The plot follows a mushroom dealer and a man from another dimension as they try to figure out just what “mondo” means. But will audiences be able to follow along on the journey?
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Avatar 2 Release Date, Plot, Title, Trailer, Cast, Updates & Everything You Need to Know

It's been over a decade since the first film of James Cameron's Avatar franchise was released in theaters, and now, fans are highly-anticipating the next installment. There are four planned sequels for the Avatar franchise, and despite signficant delays, both pre-lockdown and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel is expected to be out soon.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Adding One of 2021's Worst Movies in January

In January, Netflix will be adding a crop of new titles to its service. One of the new titles that Netflix is adding is After We Fell, the third installment in the After film series. Although, the film didn't exactly garner much positive attention upon its release. After We Fell,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Nets $27.8M Wednesday And Soars Above ‘Sing 2’, ‘Matrix’ & ‘King’s Man’ Openings

Three big event movies — Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2, Warner Bros’ The Matrix Resurrections and 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man– were no match for Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which continued to dominate Wednesday with an amazing $27.8 million gross at the domestic box office. The Jon Watts-directed MCU title has a running U.S.-Canadian total of $356.5M over six days, which is the third best for that range after Avengers: Endgame ($452.3M) and Star Wars: Force Awakens ($363.4M). As of now, No Way Home is pacing behind Force Awakens by 2%. For the most part, low Wednesday openings before Christmas are par for the course, especially...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Doctor Strange: The Book of the Vishanti: A Magical Exploration of the Marvel Universe’ review

If you ever wanted to brush up on your Doctor Strange knowledge, you might just need Doctor Strange: The Book of the Vishanti: A Magical Exploration of the Marvel Universe. Out this week from Abrams Books, an encyclopedic refresher on the current Sorcerer Supreme–and all those that came before him–is now out in hardcover. Told in the form of a reproduction of an ancient tome, the book details the many magical characters, events, and even specific spells you can’t get anywhere else.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy