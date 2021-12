After nearly a decade of some pretty intense covert tactical espionage, followed by an extended hiatus, Sam Fisher is back, toting with him what's sure to be an arsenal of new weapons and perhaps just as many questions. Luckily for us, following the announcement that a remake of 2002's iconic stealth-shooter game Splinter Cell is currently in the works over at Ubisoft, Ubisoft Toronto's managing director Istvan Tajna has taken to the studio's official blog to clear a few of them up, as well as shed greater light on the upcoming project.

