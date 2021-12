Key Matchups And Storylines: Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings. The Rams recent winning streak can be directly linked to the emergence of Sony Michel. Three starts, three wins. Of course, the passing game is what drives this offense, but the addition of a viable run threat has forced opponents to more often devote resources to the box and also to play a physical brand of football. I wrote about Michel’s effect on the running game going into the Cardinals game two weeks ago. At the time, teams were committing eight or more defenders to stop him 22.3 percent of the time. In the three games since becoming the starter, that has almost doubled to 43 percent per NFL Next Gen Stats.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO