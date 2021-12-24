ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Lunker’s Inshore Slam in PI Sound

By Lunkerhunter Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoooooong time no post. RIP Big Tuna and RustyFan. Miss ya guys. Hello to all the old school Forum folk…and to all the newbies...

forums.floridasportsman.com

floridasportsman.com

Another bottom fishing report - 12-18

Was a gorgeous day on the ocean, and we got out well before sunup. Went out of Vilano this time and stopped around 9 mile. Quickly caught some red snapper on shrimp and frozen sardines, but noticed several large schools of bait on the surface. We put about 50 sardines in the livewell and headed out to some public numbers in about 80 feet of water. Tons of red snapper and grunts, but I was hoping for some sea bass or lane snapper. Stopped fishing with the live baits and put down a chicken rig with two small pieces of squid. Caught a few grunts and then hooked something large and knew it wasn't a snapper. Put a 37" cobia in the boat on a tiny piece of squid - go figure. Little while later, I was reeling in a grunt and two dolphin followed it to the boat. My dad pitched a live sardine and hooked one. As he was unhooking that one, I dropped another sardine and hooked the other, but it spit the hook.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

12/20/2021 Finally back on the water. Shake down run to Causeway Reef

Wow where does the time go just about the time Covid hit I was diagnosed with health issues that required 2 surgery's. Then I was ready to hit the water again. Then a call from where my boat is docked my boat was sinking, this after 2 days of back to back tropical rains. Another bump in the road. Boat was pulled out and taken to A1 marine for the work that was to be done: total rewire, steering., pumps etc and all the other stuff. I knew it would take awhile .. While the work was being done more surgery ,and chemical treatments.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
floridasportsman.com

Jackpot

And a steady light rain guaranteed bad fishing. But one of of the best days. 1.Five black drum,best 19lbs. 5.Five sheepshead,best 19". current take the jig past brush piles.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

ID this (trigger ?) fish ?

Just caught this guy off a dock on the intracoastal near Ponce Inlet, Florida. About 10" long, hit a little knuckle of shrimp I was using to try and catch pinfish. Looks like some sort of triggerfish, but clearly quite a bit different than our gray triggers, and definitely not a queen either. Anybody seen one of these before & know what it is? been googling for a bit with no luck.
PONCE INLET, FL
#Tuna#Trout#Rustyfan
floridasportsman.com

Fish/Kill Bags

I'm considering getting a fish bag to hold my keepers to replace the hard cooler. The reason for this is to free up the back cargo area for a crate and other tackle so I can keep the deck area in front of me as clear as possible. But I'm finding the search for a suitable bag frustrating. I would like one big enough to fit a slot redfish inside, small enough to fit in the bow of my Hobie Compass, that will hold ice all day, is easy to clean, and will hold up over time, especially the zippers. For whatever reason I'm horrible with zippers, they're always breaking on me! Also - and this is critical - they cannot leak because my catch gets transported inside my Jeep and a leaking bag will create a horrible stench and an angry girlfriend.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Dirty water bass fishing.

The water is very dirty in the ponds I am fishing. What works in this situation. Water color is green. I took some pictures with my camera. I can see the vegetation when the camera is near it. The other issue might be a solunar. Before a bright red or tequila would work. I even looked at another pond the color of the water is the same. Any tips or hints.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

PBI report 12/26

Beautiful conditions but slow fishing. Trolled between PBI and Breakers 150-300 ft nada, mode out 10 miles to edge of gulfstream, trolled for about 2 hrs nada. Fished off Juno 200-300 ft nada except coda. Called it at 130pm. Hope everyone has better luck. Next trip will be bottom fishing.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Is anyone fishing?

This site has been really dead! Heading to Vero Beach for the winter next week. How has the fishing been? I really would like a slot snook on the fly rod this trip.
VERO BEACH, FL
