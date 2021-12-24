Lunker’s Inshore Slam in PI Sound

I'm considering getting a fish bag to hold my keepers to replace the hard cooler. The reason for this is to free up the back cargo area for a crate and other tackle so I can keep the deck area in front of me as clear as possible. But I'm finding the search for a suitable bag frustrating. I would like one big enough to fit a slot redfish inside, small enough to fit in the bow of my Hobie Compass, that will hold ice all day, is easy to clean, and will hold up over time, especially the zippers. For whatever reason I'm horrible with zippers, they're always breaking on me! Also - and this is critical - they cannot leak because my catch gets transported inside my Jeep and a leaking bag will create a horrible stench and an angry girlfriend.
