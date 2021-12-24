Lunker’s Inshore Slam in PI Sound

Was a gorgeous day on the ocean, and we got out well before sunup. Went out of Vilano this time and stopped around 9 mile. Quickly caught some red snapper on shrimp and frozen sardines, but noticed several large schools of bait on the surface. We put about 50 sardines in the livewell and headed out to some public numbers in about 80 feet of water. Tons of red snapper and grunts, but I was hoping for some sea bass or lane snapper. Stopped fishing with the live baits and put down a chicken rig with two small pieces of squid. Caught a few grunts and then hooked something large and knew it wasn't a snapper. Put a 37" cobia in the boat on a tiny piece of squid - go figure. Little while later, I was reeling in a grunt and two dolphin followed it to the boat. My dad pitched a live sardine and hooked one. As he was unhooking that one, I dropped another sardine and hooked the other, but it spit the hook.

HOBBIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO