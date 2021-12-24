The Switch version of DEEMO has been updated to version 1.12

Just a few days ago, we reported that Eugene Jarvis, the creator of the Cruis’n series and founder of Raw Thrills, Inc., participated in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) where he stated that he’d love to see the N64 Cruis’n trilogy eventually come to Nintendo Switch Online. As it turns out though, Jarvis also revealed something much more exciting within that same Q&A session, more specifically, about Cruis’n Blast. According to him, “online multiplayer is [Raw Thrills] next goal” for the Switch version of the game. It’s unknown how far along in development the feature is, but we’ll be sure to update you when more details arrive. In other news, when asked about the possibility of future DLC, Jarvis responded with, “when we get our online multiplayer going, we’ll definitely look at bringing on some more content.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO