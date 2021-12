2021 is coming to an end and a lot has happened again this year. In this week’s Timo Report, a brief glimpse into the biggest positive developments of Bitcoin (BTC)!. Starting with a development doesn’t sound very positive at first. China shut down cryptocurrency mining and its activities in general this year To prevent. This caused a panic in the market at that time, which led to a sharp drop in prices. According to some even the beginning of the end of Bitcoin!

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO