Japan plans to send Tokyo 2020, JOC and JPC chiefs to Beijing Olympics – NHK

Japan said Friday it will not send government representatives to February's Beijing Olympics as it called on China to respect human rights and the rule of law. Government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno did not describe the move as a diplomatic boycott -- already announced by the US and others -- but said there were "no plans" for officials to attend the Games. "Japan believes it is important that common values shared by the international community such as freedom, human rights, and the rule of law are also respected in China," he said. "As Tokyo 2020 demonstrated to the world, the Olympics and the Paralympics are festivals of peace and sports that give courage to the world."

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO