ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Steamboat Resort asks guests to stop feeding birds near Morningside lift

By Alison Berg
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who have skied in the Morningside Park area at Steamboat Resort may have fond memories of feeding small gray birds, known as gray jays, that rest near the Morningside chair lift. Though the memories may be fun, Steamboat Resort staff and the U.S. Forest Service are asking skiers...

www.steamboatpilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

A 14,000-year-old organism is being literally eaten alive by deer

In the Wasatch Mountains of the western U.S. on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, “Pando” is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones.
ANIMALS
The Independent

10ft-long fish the 'size of surf board' lurks near paddlers

A video captures a behemoth "10ft long" fish the "size of a surfboard" lurking near paddlers off the US coastline. Rich German and Matt Wheaton were in the sea near Laguna Beach, California, when they encountered the giant white sunfish swam over. Footage captures the inquisitive two finned fish up...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Signage#Malnutrition#Caterpillars#Climate Change#Gray Jays#The U S Forest Service#Steamboat Resort Director#The Forest Service
wkdzradio.com

Damage Aside, Lake Barkley State Resort Park Serving Displaced Guests

With more than 40 locations statewide, the Kentucky Parks System has long offered state residents and tourists alike the experience of the great outdoors. Be it camping, fishing, site-seeing, learning, hiking — there’s something somewhere for everyone. But in the last two years, the Kentucky Parks System has...
LIFESTYLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mama Bear and Cub Move Into Crawlspace Under California Home

Someone's been sleeping in the crawlspace under a Southern California residence. It might be dark and cramped, but the concealed spot is just right for two bears who made themselves at home Monday under the house in the San Gabriel Mountains foothill community of Monrovia. A barking dog alerted Jerry...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Resort to open 400 additional acres this weekend

Thanks to recent snowfall and temperatures cold enough for snowmaking, Steamboat Resort is opening more terrain this weekend. “Thanks to our operations team and a little help from Mother Nature, we’ll be opening additional terrain and lifts later this week,” Vice President of Mountain Operations Dave Hunter said in a video that appeared Wednesday on Steamboat Resort’s Facebook page.
TRAVEL
harvardpress.com

Wingin' It: Feeding the birds of winter

As winter approaches and bears go into hibernation, many people resume feeding the birds. We feed mainly sunflower hearts, suet blocks, and “Zick dough.”. Sunflower hearts leave no husks to clean up but are more expensive than black oil sunflower seed or generic seed mixes. Sunflower hearts attract chickadees, tufted titmice, woodpeckers, nuthatches, juncos, and finches, among others. The few seeds that fall to ground attract ground feeders such as juncos, bluejays, cardinals, mourning doves, and several species of sparrows.
ANIMALS
gladstonedispatch.com

Best seed for winter backyard bird feeding?

Feeding backyard birds in the winter can give them an extra boost of needed fat and energy on those frigid windy days, according to naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Backyard bird watching is also good for people, it can improve focus and reflexes, provide entertainment, and be therapeutic. However, knowing which type of bird seed to buy can be daunting because there are so many choices.
ANIMALS
Park Record

Mechanical failure forces guests to be evacuated from lift at Deer Valley Resort

More than 160 guests were evacuated from a chairlift at Deer Valley Resort on Friday after the lift stopped due to a mechanical failure, the resort said. The breakdown happened on the Carpenter Express chairlift at 2:38 p.m., according to the resort. Deer Valley decided a short while later to remove the guests from the lift, which is located near the Snow Park base area, after crews were unable to repair the problem. All the skiers were evacuated by 5:20 p.m.
LIFESTYLE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

CPW confirms heifer carcass found near Walden was killed by wolves

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed Tuesday, Dec. 21, that a carcass of a heifer found near Walden was killed by wolves. Ranching advocates say the roughly 500 pound heifer — born this spring and meant to replace an older cow in the herd — is at the heart of nearly every issue facing a commission planning Colorado’s reintroduction of grey wolves.
Peninsula Daily News

HORSEPLAY: Advice for blanketing horses for winter

SNOW-CAPPED MOUNTAINS AND frost in the lowlands greeted us Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, Winter Solstice and the first day of winter. Which begs the question: When temperatures plummet, do we blanket our horses or not? If so, when and what kind can be a nerve-racking decision for us owners. There...
ANIMALS
National Audubon Society

Ask Kenn: What is the Most Widespread Bird in the World?

Seems simple, doesn’t it? Think again. Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. Who’s Kenn? Simply put, Kenn is a national treasure. A renowned birder, author, and conservationist, Kenn Kaufman has spent his life dedicated to observing birds, reading about birds, writing about birds, and sharing the world of birds with others. With all that birdy knowledge in his brain, he also acts as the field editor for Audubon magazine. So, whenever we have a bird question stumping us around the office, we just ask Kenn. And now you can, too! If you have a bird or birding question you'd like Kenn to answer, leave them in the comments on Facebook or send us an email. Maybe next month you'll get the kind of thorough, thoughtful, and even humorous response from Kenn we've grown so fond of over the years. —The Editors.
ANIMALS
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Aspen Skiing Co. asks skiers, riders to mask up in gondola lines

Soaring numbers of tourists and COVID-19 cases have convinced Aspen Skiing Co. to implement additional precautions against the disease. Customers are being asked to wear a mask while waiting in line to board the Silver Queen Gondola at Aspen Mountain and the Elk Camp Gondola at Snowmass. Previously they were only required to wear a mask once they entered a gondola cabin.
ASPEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Santa on the slopes: Skiers, riders from Colorado, beyond choose Steamboat for snow

Roy Simon cheered and smiled as he held out a black bag full of candy canes for children at Steamboat Resort on Christmas Eve and Christmas. A California resident visiting Steamboat Springs for the holidays, Simon came to the resort dressed up as Santa Claus and passed out peppermint candies to skiers, riders and visitors exploring the base area.
COLORADO STATE
asapland.com

What Eats A Lion

Lions are apex predators, meaning that there is no predator that preys upon them in their natural environment. However, there are a number of predators that can prey on lions in captivity or when they are living near human settlements. These predators include hyenas, leopards, and crocodiles. In addition, lions may also be preyed upon by wild dogs, wolves, and bears.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy