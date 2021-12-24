ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US Chipmaker's Apology to China Draws Criticism

By VOA News
Voice of America
 3 days ago

U.S. chipmaker Intel is facing criticism in China after it apologized Thursday for a letter the firm sent to suppliers asking them "to ensure that its supply chain does not use any labor or source goods or services from the Xinjiang region." On Thursday, Intel posted a Chinese-language message...

www.voanews.com

