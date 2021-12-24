US Chipmaker's Apology to China Draws Criticism

Intel found itself on the back foot in Washington and Beijing on Thursday after issuing a public apology over a letter to its suppliers referencing US sanctions targeting human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region. The conflict follows passage of a US law that bans virtually all imports from Xinjiang in response to concerns over the use of forced labor and other human rights abuses against an ethnic minority. The semiconductor giant told suppliers earlier this month to avoid any products from the region in order to comply with the restrictions. But following public outcry in China, the chipmaker on Thursday expressed regret for the comments in a statement posted on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO