Christmas music can really seal the deal during the holidays. It helps to capture a moment in time. It can bring back old memories and it can help cement new ones. I know I have been tuning into our sister station WKXP 94.3 Lite FM for a great mix of Christmas classics. Honestly, I'm not sure what I would do if I didn't get my healthy helping of Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, and Eartha Kit each year. And is it really Christmas if Michael Bublé doesn't crawl out of his holiday cave to serenade us? Any time I hear any of Josh Groban or Celine Deon's Christmas covers, I absolutely melt.

HUDSON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO