Price jumped as high as $0.1929 with trading volume falling 17 percent. DOGE heads towards testing region of $0.21 resistance to present buying opportunity. Dogecoin price analysis shows slight decline in price that presents a buying opportunity in the market for DOGE. Price lowered just under 5 percent on the day, sitting at $0.1819 at the time of writing. However, the next target on trajectory for the meme cryptocurrency will be the $0.21 resistance point. This could provide short sellers with an entry point in expectation of a bullish trend to breakout. This is also confirmed by the composite index for DOGE that is set to cross the moving averages.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO