Dutch Bros Raises $17,000+ for Local Food Banks

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Dutch Bros in Flagstaff and Prescott partnered with customers to raise $17,656 for the Flagstaff Family Food Center and Yavapai Food Bank. $1 from every drink sold on Dec....

Humanely-Raised Organic Pet Foods

Originally launched in 2017 as 'The Grateful Dog,' this company has rebranded to 'The Grateful Pet' in 2021 to reflect its new inclusion of cat foods. Pet foods from this brand are 100% natural and made with real human-grade meats. The dog and cat food items are available in a range of meat flavors and the dog foods are available both raw and cooked. For the cooked variants, The Grateful Pet ensures that these foods are gently cooked to an 80°C temperature that is scientifically proven to be healthy for canines.
Food bank asking for hams, other holiday foods

North Valley Food Bank is putting out an urgent call seeking donations for hams and other foods for Christmas dinners for those in need. The food bank is anticipating another challenging holiday season for many in the community with rising food and fuel prices along with the continuation of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Watauga Parks And Rec Food Drive Underway For Local Food Banks

For the 2nd consecutive year, Watauga County Parks & Recreation will be collecting food donations to support Casting Bread, Hospitality House and the Hunger & Health Coalition. The food drive begins Dec. 13 and continues through February 11. Non-perishable, staple food items such as canned and dry food are greatly...
Feed a Local Family: Transitions Advisor Group volunteers at Central Pa. Food Bank

(WHTM) — It’s the season of giving and right now the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is working hard to help feed families in need. While monetary donations are always appreciated, volunteering is another great way to help others and connect with the community. Some of the folks from Transitions Advisor Group did just that.
Dutch Bros. Coffee in Lompoc opening soon

Dutch Bros. Coffee is closer to launch in midtown Lompoc, according to a company spokeswoman who said the big day possibly is just weeks away. "We don't have a date set yet, but we're aiming to open toward the end of this month or early next year," the spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Food Bank Editorial

Food insecurity is still a major issue in Nebraska and Iowa. As we have reported, the Food Bank for the Heartland's monthly food costs has skyrocketed in the past year and a half. Going from about $80,000 to more than $780,000 per month due to increased need and a surge in food and fuel prices.
Local Honda dealerships present local food banks with $1,000 checks

Two local Honda dealerships have presented two local food banks in the Mahoning and Shenango Valley with $1,000 checks. Apoltolakis Honda presented the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley with a $1,000 check. Shenango Honda presented the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County with a $1,000 check as...
Celebrated Tech Leader Joins Dutch Bros Coffee’s Board of Directors

GRANTS PASS, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2021-- Dutch Bros Inc. (“Dutch Bros Coffee”), a west coast-based drive-thru beverage company focused on making a massive difference one cup at a time, has announced the appointment of Stephen Gillett to its Board of Directors and Audit and Risk committees of the Board. Gillett brings significant C-suite leadership experience at multiple industry leading brands, including Verily, Symantec and Best Buy. In addition to his executive roles, Mr. Gillett has public company board experience across technology and retail including Chipotle and Symantec, and serves on the board of consumer technology company, Discord. He also serves on the board of the University of Oregon, Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact.
Local food nets needed

Disclaimer: I am not an investment strategist; I’m just playing one for this (letter). There is plenty of uncertainty about our future right now, and it’s hard to know how to invest to give ourselves and our families a solid foundation for tomorrow. Consider these threats:. 1) We...
Perry Township Food Bank

December 21st is the distribution date at our food bank. The food bank is located at Park Hill Church of God 3314 Lime Plant Rd., Parker. Call Kay 724-399-2053 or Bonnie 814-358-2352. No financial info is required.
Local Whataburgers donate over $11,000, canned foods to East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas — Local Whataburger restaurants donated over $11,000 and 2,500 pounds of canned food to East Texas Food Bank to help fight against hunger. Nicole Jones from DKT Investments Ltd., a Whataburger franchisee, presented the organization a check for $11,607 that was raised in the Tyler area to reduce food insecurity among East Texas families.
Local Food Bank Has Free Food for Those Affected by Last Week’s Storms

Many people were affected by last week's storms that rolled through southeast Minnesota. Many people had their power out for so long that food went bad in the refrigerator and freezer. If you're one of those people, there's a local food bank in Rochester that is here to help. Channel One Food Bank has free groceries for those who are struggling after losing food to the power outages last week.
Do not give food to food banks. Give money

As a fresh wave of lockdowns shuts down whole sectors of the Canadian economy, chances are good that these holidays are going to be having a lot more Canadians relying on their local food bank for sustenance. Since 2015, the National Post has greeted the yuletide season by publishing the video below. With a simple message of maximizing charitable giving by donating money to the food bank instead of canned goods, it is one of our most popular videos.
Local food bank could buy shopping center

SPRING HOPE — A Touch of the Father’s Love has been looking for a permanent home and new state funding could help with that. State Sen. Lisa Barnes, R-Nash, has secured $250,000 for the charity, which has helped feed the needy since 2012. The food bank is located...
