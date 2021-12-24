Dutch Bros Raises $17,000+ for Local Food Banks

Originally launched in 2017 as 'The Grateful Dog,' this company has rebranded to 'The Grateful Pet' in 2021 to reflect its new inclusion of cat foods. Pet foods from this brand are 100% natural and made with real human-grade meats. The dog and cat food items are available in a range of meat flavors and the dog foods are available both raw and cooked. For the cooked variants, The Grateful Pet ensures that these foods are gently cooked to an 80°C temperature that is scientifically proven to be healthy for canines.

PET SERVICES ・ 12 DAYS AGO