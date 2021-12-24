DOH identifies nightclubs, holiday events associated with COVID clusters on Oahu
Those who visited The Republik, The District Nightclub and the Hilton Hawaiian Village on Dec. 10 and 11 are urged by officials to get tested for COVID.
