Honolulu, HI

DOH identifies nightclubs, holiday events associated with COVID clusters on Oahu

By Ray Anne Galzote
 3 days ago

Those who visited The Republik, The District Nightclub and the Hilton Hawaiian Village on Dec. 10 and 11 are urged by officials to get tested for COVID.

Hawaii reports 1,828 cases, one death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,828 cases and one death for Friday, Dec. 24. There are 1,547 coronavirus on Oahu, 91 on the Big Island, 67 on Kauai, 98 on Maui, five on Molokai and 20 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 98,593. The state death toll rose […]
HAWAII STATE
Some face coverings might not be enough against omicron

“I think what people really need to know is that it [omicron] spreads fairly quickly, and it's very contagious,” explained Dr. Alan Wu of Doctors of Waikiki. “The symptoms tend to be a lot milder, and we're seeing the majority of the cases, are breakthrough cases right now.”
HONOLULU, HI
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

