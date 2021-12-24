ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Lake County Man Battling COVID-19 Finally Makes Lung Transplant List

By Meredith Barack
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OAy7_0dV0NEnN00

CHICAGO (CBS) — There is finally a light at the end of the tunnel for one Lake County man who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for months, as he will soon receive a gift that could not have come at a better time.

“He was officially listed,” said Tara Losch. “He’s top priority in our area.”

It’s the call she had been waiting for.

“It’s amazing, it’s scary, it’s exciting,” she said. “It’s every kind of emotion all rolled into one.”

Her boyfriend, Matt LaPrade, is finally on a transplant list to get a new set of lungs, an early Christmas gift 111 days in the making.

“We call it a COVID coaster,” she said.

The 46-year-old from Winthrop Harbor was unvaccinated when he tested positive for COVID at the end of August. By the first week of September, he was in intensive care. It came as a shock to those closest to him.

“He didn’t have any underlying issues, he worked out every day, he ate healthy,” said Losch.

LaPrade was treated at two different hospitals in Wisconsin before finally landing at a third in Milwaukee that had the equipment that Losch credits with saving Matt’s life.

“He fought hard, he never gave up, he just kept going,” she said.

Losch said she’s ready for LaPrade to finally feel better after he missed out on so much these past 3.5 months.

“I mean from Labor Day to Christmas, he’s missed every holiday. And I’m like, it’s just time, like we’re ready. I don’t know why Matt got all the chanches he got, but I’m thankful he did,” she said.

Losch said LaPrade’s story has inspired others to get vaccinated, and her heart is with anyone else whose loved one will be spending their Christmas in the hospital battling COVID.

“It’s awful,” she said. “It’s the longest, scariest unknown.”

LaPrade currently has a tracheotomy, so the lung transplant will allow him to speak again.

While his family is relieved he will soon be getting that lung transplant, they do need some financial help. He lost his job and insurance at the end of September. His GoFundMe page can be found here .

Comments / 10

Related
CBS Chicago

Advocate Aurora Health Makes Emotional Plea For People To Get Vaccinated: ‘We Can’t Stop COVID Without You’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Advocate Aurora Health has put otu an emotional plea with a full page ad telling people, “We can’t stop COVID without you.” It urges people to get vaccinated or boosted if they are eligible. The ad makes its appeal on behalf of doctors, nurses and other exausted health care workers. It is a desperate plea because COVID-19 and its Omicron variant have wide-rannging effects on both patients and exhausted healthcare workers. “Beds are full. Wait times are long,” the ad states. “There’s a fatigue and an emotional drain that is occurring as well,” said Dr. Mary Beth Kingston, chief nursing officer. She said...
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

With Holiday Festivities, Many Flock To Get COVID-19 Testing

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the Omicron COVID-19 variant surging and many spending quality time with loved ones this past Christmas, some people are flocking to get a COVID test. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray went to at least a dozen testing sites in the downtown area and saw various lines. Coworkers also reported long lines in the suburbs. Many of those tested Sunday were anxious to get results. “We’re traveling to some of our friends in California. Although we’re completely vaccinated, we wanted to make sure it’s negative,” said Scott Jafarain. “All four of our girls came in and two of them tested positive,” said Joselle...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Firefighters Respond To Level 1 Hazmat For High CO Levels In River North

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters responded to a hazmat situation in a building in the city’s River North neighborhood Sunday night, officials confirmed. Around 5:30 p.m., firefighters responded to an eight story building at 59 W. Grand for the Level 1 Hazmat due to high carbon monoxide levels. The building is a mixed occupancy building. According to the Chicago Police Department, three restaurant employees were transported in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in by the Chicago Fire Department. Two of those people were in serious to critical condition and one was in fair to serious condition. India House, a restaurant located on the bottom floor of the building, confirmed it was closed due to an emergency situation. Firefighters requested People’s Gas to help deal with the situation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Logan Square Couple’s Christmas Plans Cancelled Miles From Their Home Due To Positive COVID Test

CHICAGO (CBS) — A road trip home for the holidays was over before it even got started for a Logan Square couple. Their gut told them to take a COVID test during a trip to the gas station and it was a good thing they did. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas with how the surge in cases is ruining Christmas plans. A stocking stuffer many people opened up early, an at-home COVID test. They’re flying off the shelves this week and, in some cases, keeping families from spreading COVID. The smell of mom’s pumpkin pie; that fresh Caprese salad, and never-ending dad jokes. That’s how...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
County
Lake County, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Lake County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
City
Winthrop Harbor, IL
Lake County, IL
Health
CBS Chicago

Surge In COVID Cases, Omicron Variant Does Not Stop Chicago Charities On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — The surge of the Omicron variant and rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois have interrupted holiday plans for so many people, but it did not stop charities and churches from giving back to those less fortunate. Another spike in COVID cases has changed the ways charities would give back to the homeless. Sixty volunteers and church members, masked and gloved up, loaded up meals and toys Christmas morning in the basement of St. Sabina Church. One of those volunteers was Natasha McClenden, who lost her brother and father to COVID-19 and tested positive for COVID herself. “I just want people to know...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Shows Appreciation With Gift Cards, Handwritten Notes To Staff At Elmhurst Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) — A moment of hope and appreciation for dozens of doctors, nurses, and lab technicians at Elmhurst Hospital. Rachel Richardson gave away 600 gift cards Friday morning to hospital staff, along with handwritten thank you notes from classmates at her kid’s school. But it wasn’t all Rachel. Earlier this week, she put a simple post on Facebook, hoping to help lift the spirits of healthcare workers and did the community come through. In just three days she received $3,000 in donations.
ELMHURST, IL
CBS Chicago

Mother Receives Wish As Son Is Released Early From Hospital In Time For Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Christmas Eve miracle for a little boy who just got out of the hospital, weeks after surviving a house fire on Chicago’s Southwest Side. CBS 2’s steven graves met with him and his family. His family will not be spending Christmas at their old home. It’s still boarded up after the fires. But all that matters is being surrounded by love and it’s happening earlier than expected for this boy. After weeks in the hospital, Brayden Findlay leaving – giving a wave with a bandaged hand. The only sign of injury as it took no time to get back to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

11-Year-Old Among 2 Shot In Jefferson Park

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — An 11-year-old was among two people shot in Jefferson Park late Friday night. Police said the 11-year-old and a 25-year-old were inside a second-floor apartment in the 5400 block of North Austin Avenue at about 11:36 p.m. when a known man fired shots. The victims were both shot in the right leg and were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, authorities said. The offender was taken into custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Labor Day
CBS Chicago

Aubrey Broughton, Girl Who Survived, Loss Sister in Belmont Central Shooting Receives Christmas Surprise

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 6-year-old girl got the surprise of her life Friday morning. Aubrey Broughton lost her older sister after they were both shot in the Belmont Central neighborhood in August. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray was there to see her reaction. 6-year-old Aubrey Broughton was waving, running, and jumping with joy. With the energy she had today, you’d never imagine she was shot and lost her sister. This was the exact thing Santa wanted to do, relieve the thought of not having her sister with her on Christmas day. A full parade was put on for one special girl from an escort by Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County Suburbs To Require Proof Of Vaccination At Restaurants, Bars, Gyms, Entertainment Venues

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County officials are following Chicago’s lead, and will require many indoor businesses in the suburbs to require customers ages five and older to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 beginning in the new year. The Cook County Department of Public Health announced, beginning Jan. 3, 2022, customers age 5 and up will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, and entertainment venues that serve food or drink in suburban Cook County. Customers will have to provide a valid photo ID if they’re at least 16 years old, as well as their vaccination...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Thousands Of New Toys Distributed Part Of Massive Giveaway In West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Christmas is just days away, but people on Chicago’s west side are coming together to make sure all children have toys under their trees this year. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei visited West Garfield Park where thousands of kids are expected to go home with new toys. It’s a massive toy giveaway. Organizers say they have over 5,000 toys to giveaway and they are just getting started. Long lines of families waiting as the event kicked off at 10 a.m. this morning. The Black Village Foundation is behind all of this. They said last year the line was so long the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 Person Injured In Shooting On I-94 Near 115th Street

CHICAGO (CBS)– One person was hospitalized after a shooting on I-94 near 115th Street Friday morning. The shooting took place just after 11 a.m. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. All lanes were shut down as police investigated. As of 11:08 a.m. on Friday, Illinois State Police have responded to investigate 255 reported expressway shootings on the Chicagoland area Cook County expressways.  
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Chicago

South Michigan Avenue Storeowners Keep The Faith, Despite Obstacles Including Diminished Foot Traffic, Pandemic

CHICAGO (CBS) — A stretch of South Michigan Avenue, from 111th to 115th in Roseland, is struggling. CBS 2’s Jim Williams tells us, some merchants are not giving up, despite the overwhelming odds against them. “When you can remember the glory days and you look at how things have deteriorated, it saddens you.” Sad, yes, to see Roseland today: Long abandoned storefronts boarded up and gated. To recall how this stretch of South Michigan Avenue once looked, teaming with shoppers, when sidewalk sales and Santa’s visits were commonplace. “Back in the day, people would rather come to South Michigan Avenue here in Roseland than...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

How Helpful Are Home Rapid Antigen Tests In Detecting Omicron COVID-19 Variant?

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Omicron variant surge is driving a new rush for COVID-19 testing. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Tuesday, at-home rapid tests are flying off the shelves. But how accurate are they with regard to the new variant? At-home rapid antigen tests look similar to a pregnancy test and give results within 10 to 15 minutes. They are certainly convenient and have been flying off the shelves lately. But does a negative at-home test translate to worry-free holiday gatherings? “They’re mostly effective at detecting virus when it’s at the peak of the infection,” said Pablo Penaloza-MacMaster of the Northwestern...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Exploding COVID-19 Cases Force Cancellations Of Shows, New Proof Of Vaccination Rules In Chicago, And Disappointed Tourists

CHICAGO (CBS) — The exploding number of COVID-19 cases is causing rising uncertainty heading to the holiday weekend, while new rules in Chicago will soon require people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination nearly everywhere. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, there was mixed reaction Tuesday night as Chicagoans and tourists learned of what will soon be needed to dine in and enjoy so many aspects of the city. Proof of vaccination will be a must in the New Year, and more and more venues are canceling shows. The Goodman Theatre announced Tuesday that it has suspended performances of “A Christmas Carol”...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CFD And Community Honors Firefighter MaShawn Plummer, Who Has Died Of Injuries Suffered In Belmont Central Fire Last Week

By Tim McNicholas, Charlie De Mar, and Mugo Odigwe CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after 30-year-old firefighter MaShawn Plummer died just days after being critically injured battling a fire in the Belmont Central neighborhood. On Tuesday evening, a procession led Plummer’s body from Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, 2121 W. Harrison St. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, Plummer’s family was also present as a solemn display was set up at the Medical Examiner’s office. Meanwhile, leaders with the Chicago Fire Department said Plummer fought...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rep. Jan Schakowsky Tests Positive For COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Illinois) announced Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Schakowsky noted previously that her husband, Bob, tested positive for COVID on Friday. On Tuesday, Schakowsky herself was “having a bit of fever and feeling ill,” and after several previous negative tests, she tested positive herself on Tuesday night. We got tested when we felt something was off, and now we can prevent exposure to our family and loved ones. I implore you to do the same before holiday gatherings this week and next. Get tested if you feel sick or have been around someone who tests positive. — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) December 23, 2021 Both Schakowsky and her husband are vaccinated and received a booster. Schakowsky said she and her husband are quarantining with her dogs, and she is feeling “OK.” “We got tested when we felt something was off, and now we can prevent exposure to our family and loved ones,” Schakowsky wrote. “I implore you to do the same before holiday gatherings this week and next. Get tested if you feel sick or have been around someone who tests positive.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Chicago

‘This Is Going To Be Tough On Us’: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies In Fire On Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A two-year-old boy died in a house fire on Tuesday morning on the Far South Side. The fire broke out in a home near 122nd and Lafayette around 11:30 a.m.. While some people escaped a child was trapped on the second floor and died. A two-year-old boy was taken to Roseland Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to Chicago Fire Department District Chief Michael Spencer. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports the child’s mother just bought this house and they recently moved in. The second floor window of the home is boarded up now. We’re told this is where the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy