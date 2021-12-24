ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software Update Glitch Causing 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Headlights To Stop Working

Cover picture for the articleA recall has been issued for almost 37,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee L models as their headlights may not work. Impacted vehicles were built between December 3, 2020 and July 21, 2021 and are equipped with a smart lighting module that may have received an incomplete software update. This update could...

Cars
