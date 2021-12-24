ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Santa Claus on WTMJ Nights w/ Scott Warras

By Greg Hill
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s back! Santa Claus himself continuing a new tradition on WTMJ Nights! He was in studio and took live calls from...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourwilliamson.com

A Southern Gentleman Is... Santa Claus

Happy holidays everyone. If ever there was a distinguished gentleman that comes to mind this time of year, it would be Santa Claus. Recently, I had the opportunity to have a conversation with him. There were so many things I wanted to ask and learn:. SG: Why do you wear...
SANTA CLAUS, IN
Iola Register

Here comes Santa Claus

Santa and his elves welcomed local children to the Snow Globe Experience Saturday morning on the square. In addition to a visit with Santa, children could take a Kiwanis train ride and fill out their Christmas wish list.
SOCIETY
swark.today

Santa Claus will be visiting SWARK.Today!

Santa Claus is coming to town! He will be making a special stop at SWARK.Today on Monday, December 20th from 4pm to 6pm at 215 South Main in Hope. Bring the kids to share their Christmas wish list with Santa, play games, and have some holiday fun! Santa’s SWARKshop will be recorded for a broadcast which will appear on the the SWARK.Today website, and order forms will be available for those who wish to purchase a personal copy.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Cookie#Bears#Weather
Sand Hills Express

Answering letters to Santa Claus

In southern Indiana, in a town of just over 2,500 people, one name stands out everywhere you look … on the hardware store, the community center, even the fire department (with trucks named after some familiar reindeer). But the town’s most important distinction? It has the only post office bearing Santa Claus’ name.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
gvpennysaver.com

Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus

Dear Editor: I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, “If you see it in The Sun, it’s so.” Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus? – Virginia O’Hanlon. Virginia, your little...
VIRGINIA STATE
theprioryrecord.com

The Origin of Santa Claus

Santa Claus may just be the most well-traveled man in history, and no, I’m not referring to his annual journey to every house on Earth. Through many eras, cultures, and places, Santa Claus has been a staple of Christmas as we know it for as long as any of us can remember. But what kind of a name is Santa Claus, anyway? Why do we think of him as a jolly fat man in a red suit? And how long ago did we start venerating this man whom no one has seen?
SOCIETY
clarkstonnews.com

Seniors, Santa Claus & Smiles

The Christmas spirit was definitely booming last Wednesday afternoon at the Independence Township Senior Center, located at Clintonwood Park. Dozens of senior citizens were treated to a hot meal prepared by township employees and several other individuals who gave their time to take part in the event. Santa Claus made...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Huron Daily Tribune

Dave McMahon is Santa Claus

BEAR LAKE — December is a busy month for Santa Claus, but for Bear Lake resident Dave McMahon, the spirit of the season is a year-round affair. McMahon has been Santa for over 40 years, having appeared in places like Philadelphia, Boston, Washington D.C. and New York City, where he took the place of honor at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in the mid to late-1980’s.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
College of William and Mary

Santa Claus: An Alternative Image

This post is written by Kelvin Ramsey ('79), donor and member of the Libraries' Board of Directors. The poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” was first published in 1823 and attributed to Clement Clarke Moore as author in 1837. By the advent of stereoviews in the 1850’s, the poem was established in popular American culture. Thomas Nast has been credited with one of the first illustrations of Santa in Harper’s Weekly in 1863, in which Santa wears a stars and stripes outfit that is fur-lined. He later refined the image in 1881 to a more modern view, with the red outfit, big belt buckle, and white fur lining. The image was further solidified by the 1930 Coca Cola Santa, illustrated by artist Fred Mizen. Yet the Santa image could have taken a different direction. Around 1872, F.G. Weller of Littleton, N.H. published a series of six stereoviews depicting scenes from the famous poem, and three of the images featured Santa Claus. In fact, these may have been among the first photographic depictions of Santa Claus.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ravellettepublications.com

Santa Claus came to town

Santa Claus made his annual stop in Faith last Monday, December 13, 2021. Many kids from the community made their way to Keffeler Kreations to hand Santa that precious list of Christmas wishes they have been working on all year. Most of the kids shyly handed off thier list and posed for a picture after a short conversation with Santa. Others needed a little help from mom, dad, or a sibling, and a couple made a fast break trying to avoid the camera and Santa all together!
FAITH, SD
wtmj.com

The Santa Phenomenon

What else in the world is as universal as Santa Claus? One may scoff at said statement, but really think about it. What other thing in the world do we learn about when we are younger and keep up with it for all of our lives? Something that is kept up, throughout our years that has the sustainability power, and the notoriety that Santa Claus comes with.
LIFESTYLE
theberkshireedge.com

CONNECTIONS: The invention of Santa Claus

About Connections: Love it or hate it, history is a map. Those who hate history think it irrelevant; many who love history think it escapism. In truth, history is the clearest road map to how we got here: America in the 21st century. The tree and the jolly man in...
SOCIETY
WIS-TV

Chatting with Santa Claus ahead of his Christmas night flight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Guess who took the time out of his busy schedule to talk to us live this morning? None other than Santa Claus himself!. We sat down with Santa to ask him some very important questions that many kids have just been dying to ask:. How do...
LIFESTYLE
Tifton Gazette

Keep an eye on Santa Claus

Follow Santa Claus as he makes his trip around the world. The official NORAD tracks Santa starts early on Dec. 24 and keeps up with Kris Kringle, not just his location but the amount of presents he delivers to boys and girls around the globe.
FESTIVAL
Valley Roadrunner

Exclusive interview with Santa Claus

Imagine the thrill of chatting with Santa, that jolly old elf! I never realized the power of a Valley Roadrunner press pass. Much to my amazement, Santa had a lot to say about life in the North Pole and his operations. What’s it like to be Santa? How have the...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Tracking Santa Claus: When Is He Coming To Western Pennsylvania?

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For decades, NORAD has been tracking Santa’s journey across the globe, especially here in North America. Since 1955, a happy accident began the tradition of NORAD’s Santa Tracker. “While the tradition of tracking Santa began purely by accident, NORAD continues to track Santa. We’re the only organization that has the technology, the qualifications, and the people to do it,” NORAD says. Each year, according to NORAD, Santa arrives between 9:00 p.m. and midnight on December 24, but only if the kids are nestled in their beds. Fear not, though, if the children are still...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy