Ravens add two more players to Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have seen injuries and COVID-19 decimate their roster over the course of the 2021 season. COVID has been ravaging their locker room as of late, and on Thursday the team made more moves relating to the virus.

Baltimore placed both tight end Josh Oliver and practice squad quarterback Chris Streveler on the list. Oliver and Streveler mark the 16th and 17th players currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the Ravens, meaning that Baltimore has had at least one addition to to the list for eight consecutive days.

If players continue to be added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list in the coming days for Baltimore, postponement could be a real option for the Ravens’ Week 16 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. It remains to be seen if there will be more Baltimore players who need to go on the list, but hopefully the worst days of the breakout are behind them, as they are running out of healthy bodies.

NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley officially questionable for Sunday

The Ravens haven’t had Lamar Jackson at practice the past two weeks. They didn’t have backup Tyler Huntley on Friday. Jackson continues to rehab his ankle injury, and Huntley sat out Friday’s session with an illness. The Ravens listed both of their top two quarterbacks as questionable.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prediction and Preview

The Bengals and Ravens are tied at 8-6 atop the AFC North entering their big showdown Sunday in Cincinnati. These two met in Week 7 with Cincy overwhelming the home Ravens 41-17 in a matchup that saw Joe Burrow throw for 416 yards with 201 of those going to Ja'Marr Chase. Baltimore actually led 17-13 in the third quarter before the Bengals had four straight touchdowns to put the contest away. Lamar Jackson accounted for almost 350 yards of total offense in the loss.
NFL
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, brackets, scenarios after Christmas Day games, plus Week 16 outlook

Things are starting to get serious for the Cardinals. They lost their third consecutive game on Saturday night, this time by a score of 22-16 to the depleted Colts, and in the process have fallen out of first place in the NFC West. They could clinch a playoff spot as early as Sunday, but it's fair to question the future of any team playing the way the Cardinals are during the stretch run.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Win or else: Ravens would face a steep climb to playoffs if they cannot upset Bengals in AFC North rematch

One fourth-and-12 stood between the Ravens and the playoffs. They had fallen short the previous two seasons, but a second-half rally had them on the cusp as the final hours passed on the final day of 2017. They had only to stop Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals one more time. Tears and catatonic poses in the Ravens’ postgame locker room told the story of what occurred on that climactic ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley? Why the Ravens’ playoff hopes hinge on their quarterback quandary

The Cincinnati Bengals saw one version of a hobbled Lamar Jackson in 2020. They probably wouldn’t mind seeing it again in 2021. Before their Week 5 matchup in Baltimore last season, Jackson missed one Ravens practice with a knee injury, then the next with an illness. He was a full participant in a Friday walk-through, and said after a 27-3 win that the knee injury “didn’t really affect me at ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns are AFC North champions if four games go their way in Week 17 & 18

The Cleveland Browns are 7-8 and somehow have a simple path to the AFC North championship. After losing back-to-back close games in Week 15 and 16, the Browns continue to be in last place in the division. They are also in position for a top ten pick if they lose their last two games. Currently, with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football left to be played, Cleveland is currently slated to draft 13th.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Ravens Make Three Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that they’ve activated S Chuck Clark, OL Trystan Colon and RB Nate McCrary from the COVID-19 list ahead of Week 16’s game against the Bengals. Clark, 26, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech in 2017. He...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

