Football

Jimmy Ott’s Gametime HOUR ONE 12-23-21

1045espn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s HOUR ONE of Jimmy Ott’s Gametime live from Jolie Pearl! Jimmy and Hanny kick off...

1045espn.com

The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bruce Marshall
Sporting News

Colts vs. Cardinals final score, results: Indianapolis bolsters playoff hopes with win over Arizona

With an impressive 22-16 road win over the Cardinals, the Colts are now a near-lock to reach the NFL playoffs. Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Colts capture their sixth victory in their last seven games. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton combined for 12 catches, 133 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor continued what has been a spectacular season, racking up 27 carries and 108 rushing yards.
NFL
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Former Ohio State star gives brutally honest take on Urban Meyer’s coaching future after Jaguars exit

Urban Meyer’s NFL coaching tenure was over just as quickly as it began, with the former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach getting the boot less than one year into his five-year deal with the team. Meyer’s stint with the Jags was a disaster from start to finish, so much so that one former Ohio State star thinks the 57-year-old has coached his last down of football. Per TMZ Sports, Cardale Jones is under the impression that Meyer’s failures in Jacksonville will hold him back from any future opportunities.
NFL
On3.com

Lane Kiffin offers thoughts on Urban Meyer situation, firing

Lane Kiffin is unique in many ways. One of the many reasons why is the journey that led him to Ole Miss. Before he was the beloved coach of the Rebels, the story of Kiffin’s coaching career featured an infamous stint in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders. Moreover,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers’ record 443rd touchdown ball contained an error

The special ball Aaron Rodgers used to throw his Green Bay Packers record 443rd touchdown pass contained an error. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in his Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. His first touchdown pass of the game helped him break Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes by a Packers quarterback.
NFL
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis football unlikely to play another bowl game after Hawaii Bowl cancellation

The Memphis football team was in team meetings Thursday in Honolulu and was planning to head to Clarence T.C. Ching Stadium for a walkthrough. At 4:30 p.m., everything changed when the Tigers learned Hawaii had to pull out of the Hawaii Bowl schedule for Friday. Thirty minutes later, Hawaii posted a statement that it couldn't play due to low numbers from positive COVID-19 tests, transfers and injuries.
HAWAII STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Auburn hosts open practice in Hoover before Birmingham Bowl

The countdown to the 2021 Birmingham Bowl is on and with the Auburn football team already being in town for next Tuesday's game, the Tigers decided to give an opportunity to local fans to come out for one of the final practices of the season. Crowds gathered at Hoover High...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

