Jimmy Ott’s Gametime HOUR ONE 12-23-21

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
Earlier this week, Texas A&M announced it wouldn’t be participating in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest. Thankfully, the Aggies announced the news with enough time for the Gator Bowl to find a replacement. Rutgers stepped up and will now participate in the bowl game instead. Unfortunately, the same...
With an impressive 22-16 road win over the Cardinals, the Colts are now a near-lock to reach the NFL playoffs. Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Colts capture their sixth victory in their last seven games. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton combined for 12 catches, 133 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor continued what has been a spectacular season, racking up 27 carries and 108 rushing yards.
Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
Urban Meyer’s NFL coaching tenure was over just as quickly as it began, with the former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach getting the boot less than one year into his five-year deal with the team. Meyer’s stint with the Jags was a disaster from start to finish, so much so that one former Ohio State star thinks the 57-year-old has coached his last down of football. Per TMZ Sports, Cardale Jones is under the impression that Meyer’s failures in Jacksonville will hold him back from any future opportunities.
Lane Kiffin is unique in many ways. One of the many reasons why is the journey that led him to Ole Miss. Before he was the beloved coach of the Rebels, the story of Kiffin’s coaching career featured an infamous stint in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders. Moreover,...
The Florida Gators, like every other team in college football, are adapting to a new era of roster building that allows for players to transfer schools with far greater ease than ever before. In the case of the Gators’ roster, it means losing a number of key players from the 2021 roster to the transfer portal, including Jacob Copeland, Emory Jones, and Khris Bogle.
The special ball Aaron Rodgers used to throw his Green Bay Packers record 443rd touchdown pass contained an error. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in his Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. His first touchdown pass of the game helped him break Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes by a Packers quarterback.
The Memphis football team was in team meetings Thursday in Honolulu and was planning to head to Clarence T.C. Ching Stadium for a walkthrough. At 4:30 p.m., everything changed when the Tigers learned Hawaii had to pull out of the Hawaii Bowl schedule for Friday. Thirty minutes later, Hawaii posted a statement that it couldn't play due to low numbers from positive COVID-19 tests, transfers and injuries.
Billy Napier knows brighter days are ahead for the Florida Gators, even if losing to UCF feels like a new low. The new head coach tweeted a message of positivity on Christmas Eve morning after the loss in the Gasparilla Bowl. “Don’t ever forget … ‘The best view comes after...
If you’re willing to dish it, you must be also willing to take it. Alabama OL Javion Cohen learned that the hard way when he trolled Auburn football. Because Tiger fans let him have it and then some. The Crimson Tide LG posted a video of him performing the...
For the Florida Gators this year, having a new coaching staff comes with plenty of changes in its recruiting tactics. The program will have to settle for a smaller class than typical, a characteristic of many transition classes due to mid-season or an end-of-season coaching change. With Florida coach Billy...
The countdown to the 2021 Birmingham Bowl is on and with the Auburn football team already being in town for next Tuesday's game, the Tigers decided to give an opportunity to local fans to come out for one of the final practices of the season. Crowds gathered at Hoover High...
Comments / 0