Sorry Bears, even Santa Claus can’t help you

A newspaper editor in the 19th century pens a timeless response to a little girl's question about SantaIn 1897, The New York Sun newspaper ran an editorial answering every youngster's one question about Christmas. We take pleasure in answering this prominently with the communication below, expressing at the same time our great gratification that its faithful author is numbered among the friends of The Sun: Dear Editor — I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, "If you see it in The Sun, it's so." Please tell me the truth,...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO